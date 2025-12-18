On Camera: Speeding Car Crashes Into California Hardware Store, Bursts Into Flames; Woman Driver Rescued

Shocking CCTV footage of a speeding car crashing into a hardware store and bursting into flames in Redwood City, California, has surfaced on social media. Fortunately, no one was injured, as employees and customers immediately evacuated the building after the crash. However, the store suffered significant damage.

The CCTV footage shows a speeding SUV crashing into the store, narrowly missing an employee. Another video from the scene shows the vehicle on fire inside the premises.

Speaking to local media, Pera, who works at the store, said he froze in shock and briefly blacked out. “I just ran out of the building as fast as I could,” he said.

Sarah Cortez, a customer present at the time, said she saw a fireball in front of her face after the crash.

Fire officials in Redwood City said the driver ploughed into the hardware store shortly after 5 pm. When firefighters arrived, the car was already burning inside the store, but the flames were extinguished within 20 minutes.

“The car went straight through with only minor structural damage to the building,” said Battalion Chief Glendon Chan of the Redwood City Fire Department. “It basically just smashed through the glass.”

The cause of the crash remains unknown.

“I’m just so grateful nobody got injured,” Pera said. “It’s honestly a miracle I’m okay because I was only five feet away when it happened. My co-worker and I are extremely lucky.”

The store has not announced when it will reopen. Investigators are continuing to determine what caused the crash.