 European Union Leaders, Ursula von der Leyen & Antonio Costa, To Be Chief Guests At India's Republic Day Celebrations On Jan 26: Reports
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaEuropean Union Leaders, Ursula von der Leyen & Antonio Costa, To Be Chief Guests At India's Republic Day Celebrations On Jan 26: Reports

European Union Leaders, Ursula von der Leyen & Antonio Costa, To Be Chief Guests At India's Republic Day Celebrations On Jan 26: Reports

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa will be chief guests at India’s Republic Day Parade on January 26, 2026, alongside the India–EU Summit, claimed media reports. Talks will focus on the long-pending India–EU Free Trade Agreement, with negotiations recently resuming to accelerate its early conclusion.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 03:51 PM IST
article-image
European Union Leaders, Ursula von der Leyen & Antonio Costa, To Be CHief Guests Of India's Republic Day Celebrations On January 26: Reports | X

New Delhi: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa will be the chief guests of India's Republic Day Parade on January 26, 2026, claimed media reports. The visit is likely to coincide with the India–EU Summit.

According to reports, discussions are likely to be held on the proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the EU. In February this year, EU Commissioners visited India, strengthening relations between India and the European Union.

Talks Between India And EU Earlier This Month:

Notably, negotiations on the long-pending FTA resumed earlier this month between the two sides. Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal held discussions with H.E. Maros Sefcovic, European Union’s Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, on December 8 and 9. The discussions were aimed at providing strategic guidance to the FTA negotiating teams as both sides work towards concluding the agreement at the earliest.

FPJ Shorts
Jadavpur University To Receive ₹47 Crore Under RUSA 2.0 Scheme, Funds To Be Utilised By March 31
Jadavpur University To Receive ₹47 Crore Under RUSA 2.0 Scheme, Funds To Be Utilised By March 31
Emily In Paris Season 5 Ending Explained: Emily & Gabriel's Love Story On Way? Know What Happens In The Last Scene
Emily In Paris Season 5 Ending Explained: Emily & Gabriel's Love Story On Way? Know What Happens In The Last Scene
PM Modi Calls For 5 New Green Energy Projects In India-Oman Collaboration Over Next 5 Years
PM Modi Calls For 5 New Green Energy Projects In India-Oman Collaboration Over Next 5 Years
FPJ Exclusive: Shashank Khaitan Hails Global Sports Pickleball League Season 2, Eyes Pickleball Boom In India
FPJ Exclusive: Shashank Khaitan Hails Global Sports Pickleball League Season 2, Eyes Pickleball Boom In India
Read Also
European Union To Forge Broad Global Agenda In Partnership With India, Firming Up Free Trade Pact
article-image

"The visit takes place against the backdrop of the technical discussions held from December 3–9, 2025, in New Delhi across key chapters of the India–EU FTA covering market access for goods, rules of origin, services, technical barriers to trade, trade and sustainable development, etc.," the Ministry said in a statement.

The visit of the European Union’s Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security was preceded by high-level discussions between the Commerce Secretary and the Director-General Trade, European Commission, in New Delhi on December 7, emphasising the shared commitment to intensify dialogue and collaboration, with a focused determination to advance the negotiations towards a timely and mutually beneficial conclusion.

"During their engagement, Union Minister Shri Piyush Goyal and the EU Trade Commissioner Sefcovic carried out detailed deliberations across key areas of the proposed agreement. Both sides took note of the steady progress achieved across various negotiating tracks and agreed on the need to sustain the current momentum through continued exchanges," the Ministry stated.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi Calls For 5 New Green Energy Projects In India-Oman Collaboration Over Next 5 Years

PM Modi Calls For 5 New Green Energy Projects In India-Oman Collaboration Over Next 5 Years

European Union Leaders, Ursula von der Leyen & Antonio Costa, To Be Chief Guests At India's...

European Union Leaders, Ursula von der Leyen & Antonio Costa, To Be Chief Guests At India's...

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal Criticises PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi For Overseas Visits Amid...

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal Criticises PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi For Overseas Visits Amid...

Belgium's Court Of Cassation Rejects Mehul Choksi's Appeal, Upholds Extradition To India

Belgium's Court Of Cassation Rejects Mehul Choksi's Appeal, Upholds Extradition To India

Kerala Lottery Result: December 18, 2025 - Karunya Plus KN-602 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners...

Kerala Lottery Result: December 18, 2025 - Karunya Plus KN-602 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners...