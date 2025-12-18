European Union Leaders, Ursula von der Leyen & Antonio Costa, To Be Chief Guests At India's Republic Day Celebrations On Jan 26: Reports

European Union Leaders, Ursula von der Leyen & Antonio Costa, To Be CHief Guests Of India's Republic Day Celebrations On January 26: Reports | X

New Delhi: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa will be the chief guests of India's Republic Day Parade on January 26, 2026, claimed media reports. The visit is likely to coincide with the India–EU Summit.

According to reports, discussions are likely to be held on the proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the EU. In February this year, EU Commissioners visited India, strengthening relations between India and the European Union.

Talks Between India And EU Earlier This Month:

Notably, negotiations on the long-pending FTA resumed earlier this month between the two sides. Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal held discussions with H.E. Maros Sefcovic, European Union’s Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, on December 8 and 9. The discussions were aimed at providing strategic guidance to the FTA negotiating teams as both sides work towards concluding the agreement at the earliest.

"The visit takes place against the backdrop of the technical discussions held from December 3–9, 2025, in New Delhi across key chapters of the India–EU FTA covering market access for goods, rules of origin, services, technical barriers to trade, trade and sustainable development, etc.," the Ministry said in a statement.

The visit of the European Union’s Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security was preceded by high-level discussions between the Commerce Secretary and the Director-General Trade, European Commission, in New Delhi on December 7, emphasising the shared commitment to intensify dialogue and collaboration, with a focused determination to advance the negotiations towards a timely and mutually beneficial conclusion.

"During their engagement, Union Minister Shri Piyush Goyal and the EU Trade Commissioner Sefcovic carried out detailed deliberations across key areas of the proposed agreement. Both sides took note of the steady progress achieved across various negotiating tracks and agreed on the need to sustain the current momentum through continued exchanges," the Ministry stated.