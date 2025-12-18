 Belgium's Court Of Cassation Rejects Mehul Choksi's Appeal, Upholds Extradition To India
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldBelgium's Court Of Cassation Rejects Mehul Choksi's Appeal, Upholds Extradition To India

Belgium's Court Of Cassation Rejects Mehul Choksi's Appeal, Upholds Extradition To India

Belgium’s Court of Cassation dismissed Mehul Choksi’s appeal against extradition to India, upholding earlier rulings that found no legal or human rights violations. The court rejected his claims of abduction, unfair trial, and prison risks, relying on India’s assurances. Choksi faces charges in India for a $2 billion Punjab National Bank fraud case.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 03:24 PM IST
article-image
Mehul Choksi | PTI file photo

New Delhi: Terming the objections raised by fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi as lacking substance, the Court of Cassation of Belgium has dismissed his appeal against extradition to India, affirming that he failed to establish any legal or factual ground warranting interference with earlier orders permitting his surrender.

In its judgment, the Belgian Supreme Court upheld the October 17, 2025, ruling of the Antwerp Court of Appeal's Chamber of Indictment and concluded that the extradition proceedings fully complied with domestic law as well as European human rights standards.

The court rejected all three grounds of challenge raised by Choksi, including alleged violations of fair trial rights, claims of abduction, and apprehensions relating to prison conditions in India.

Read Also
'Major Milestone In Our Relations': PM Modi Hails 50 Years Of Indian Education In Oman, Highlights...
article-image

Addressing Choksi's argument that his defence rights were violated because certain documents were not placed before the court at the initial stage, the Court of Cassation observed that such concerns stood adequately remedied at the appellate level.

FPJ Shorts
Jadavpur University To Receive ₹47 Crore Under RUSA 2.0 Scheme, Funds To Be Utilised By March 31
Jadavpur University To Receive ₹47 Crore Under RUSA 2.0 Scheme, Funds To Be Utilised By March 31
Emily In Paris Season 5 Ending Explained: Emily & Gabriel's Love Story On Way? Know What Happens In The Last Scene
Emily In Paris Season 5 Ending Explained: Emily & Gabriel's Love Story On Way? Know What Happens In The Last Scene
PM Modi Calls For 5 New Green Energy Projects In India-Oman Collaboration Over Next 5 Years
PM Modi Calls For 5 New Green Energy Projects In India-Oman Collaboration Over Next 5 Years
FPJ Exclusive: Shashank Khaitan Hails Global Sports Pickleball League Season 2, Eyes Pickleball Boom In India
FPJ Exclusive: Shashank Khaitan Hails Global Sports Pickleball League Season 2, Eyes Pickleball Boom In India

It states that the Chamber of Indictment exercises full jurisdiction and follows an adversarial process, allowing the requested person to submit all relevant material. Consequently, the court held that Choksi's right to a fair trial under Article 6 of the European Convention on Human Rights had not been infringed.

The court also dismissed Choksi's reliance on the Interpol Commission for the Control of Files (CCF) decision to support his claim that he was abducted from Antigua with the involvement of Indian authorities.

Read Also
PM Modi Meets Oman Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Holds Talks At Al Baraka Palace - Video
article-image

It held that the lower court had merely evaluated the evidentiary value of the CCF decision, which was cautiously framed and expressed in conditional terms. Since the assessment of evidence falls within the sovereign domain of the lower court, the Belgian Supreme Court ruled that it could not re-appreciate those findings.

On the issue of the alleged risk of torture and inhuman treatment in India, the Court of Cassation placed reliance on explicit assurances given by the Government of India. The judgment records that India has assured Belgian authorities that Choksi will be lodged in Arthur Road Jail, Mumbai, specifically in Barrack No. 12, a secure ward with two cells and private sanitation facilities. It further noted that he would remain under the authority of judicial courts and not investigating agencies. The court held that Choksi failed to demonstrate a real, present, and personal risk to himself if extradited, rejecting comparisons drawn with other cases and prisons.

Read Also
US President Donald Trump Lists Administration's Successes On Immigration & Ending Wars In Year-End...
article-image

Finding that all legal formalities had been duly observed, the Court of Cassation rejected the appeal and directed Choksi to bear the costs of EUR104.01. Choksi, along with his nephew Nirav Modi, is accused of orchestrating a fraud of nearly $2 billion against Punjab National Bank. The Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate have filed multiple charge sheets against him in India, and several non-bailable warrants remain pending in connection with the case.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi Calls For 5 New Green Energy Projects In India-Oman Collaboration Over Next 5 Years

PM Modi Calls For 5 New Green Energy Projects In India-Oman Collaboration Over Next 5 Years

European Union Leaders, Ursula von der Leyen & Antonio Costa, To Be Chief Guests At India's...

European Union Leaders, Ursula von der Leyen & Antonio Costa, To Be Chief Guests At India's...

Belgium's Court Of Cassation Rejects Mehul Choksi's Appeal, Upholds Extradition To India

Belgium's Court Of Cassation Rejects Mehul Choksi's Appeal, Upholds Extradition To India

'Major Milestone In Our Relations': PM Modi Hails 50 Years Of Indian Education In Oman, Highlights...

'Major Milestone In Our Relations': PM Modi Hails 50 Years Of Indian Education In Oman, Highlights...

PM Modi Meets Oman Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Holds Talks At Al Baraka Palace - Video

PM Modi Meets Oman Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Holds Talks At Al Baraka Palace - Video