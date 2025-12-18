 Delhi Govt Announces ₹10,000 Compensation For Construction Workers Affected By GRAP Restrictions
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi Govt Announces ₹10,000 Compensation For Construction Workers Affected By GRAP Restrictions

Delhi Govt Announces ₹10,000 Compensation For Construction Workers Affected By GRAP Restrictions

Delhi government will provide Rs. 10,000 compensation to registered construction workers affected by work suspensions during GRAP-3 pollution restrictions. With GRAP-4 now in effect, further compensation will be given based on the number of restricted days. Workers are urged to register on the government portal for timely financial assistance amid ongoing pollution control measures.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 09:52 AM IST
article-image
Delhi Govt Announces ₹10,000 Compensation For Construction Workers Affected By GRAP Restrictions | File Pic (Representative Image)

New Delhi: Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra said the government has decided to provide financial assistance to construction workers affected by curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) due to rising air pollution levels in the national capital.

On Wednesday, Mishra said GRAP-3 remained in force in Delhi for 16 days, during which all construction activities across the city were suspended, severely impacting daily wage labourers dependent on the sector. With GRAP-4 now in effect, restrictions have further intensified, prolonging the hardship faced by construction workers.

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra's Statement

"Under GRAP-3, when construction work was completely halted in Delhi, workers were the worst affected. In view of this, the Delhi Labour Ministry has decided that all registered and verified construction labourers will be given Rs. 10,000 each as GRAP-3 compensation through direct benefit transfer (DBT)," the minister said.

FPJ Shorts
'Time Hai Yeh Maafi Maang Le...': Pakistani Don Shahzad Bhatti Threatens Bihar CM Nitish Kumar For Pulling Down Muslim Woman's Hijab At Event In Patna | Video
'Time Hai Yeh Maafi Maang Le...': Pakistani Don Shahzad Bhatti Threatens Bihar CM Nitish Kumar For Pulling Down Muslim Woman's Hijab At Event In Patna | Video
West Bengal Electoral Registration Officers To Start Issuing SIR Hearing Notices From Today
West Bengal Electoral Registration Officers To Start Issuing SIR Hearing Notices From Today
New Delhi: Diplomatic Tensions Escalate As India Raises Security Concerns With Bangladesh
New Delhi: Diplomatic Tensions Escalate As India Raises Security Concerns With Bangladesh
Palghar: Notorious Gangster Subhash Singh Thakur Arrested In Virar Builder Murder Case, Remanded To 7-Day Custody
Palghar: Notorious Gangster Subhash Singh Thakur Arrested In Virar Builder Murder Case, Remanded To 7-Day Custody
Read Also
'Time Hai Yeh Maafi Maang Le...': Pakistani Don Shahzad Bhatti Threatens Bihar CM Nitish Kumar For...
article-image

He added that once GRAP-4 restrictions are lifted, the number of days for which GRAP-4 remained in force would also be taken into account, and registered construction workers would be compensated accordingly.

He said, "When GRAP-4 is revoked, the number of GRAP-4 days will also be counted, and the registered construction workers will be duly compensated." Mishra said the registration and verification process for construction workers is underway and urged them to complete their registration on the Delhi government portal at the earliest. He assured that the government would verify applications promptly to ensure timely assistance.

He said, "I request all the workers to register as quickly as possible on the Delhi portal. We will verify the registrations, and if construction work is halted in the future, we will ensure that all construction workers, male or female, are not economically disadvantaged. Our chief minister will definitely ensure that. "

Read Also
Karnataka: Chinese-Made GPS Device Found On Seagull Near Sensitive Karwar Naval Zone; Investigation...
article-image

Stressing the government's commitment to protecting workers' livelihoods, Mishra said the Delhi government would ensure that construction workers, both men and women, do not suffer economic losses during future pollution-related shutdowns. He added that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta would always provide adequate support for workers affected by construction halts imposed to tackle air pollution.

The announcement comes amid continuing restrictions in the national capital under GRAP measures aimed at curbing deteriorating air quality.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Govt Announces ₹10,000 Compensation For Construction Workers Affected By GRAP Restrictions

Delhi Govt Announces ₹10,000 Compensation For Construction Workers Affected By GRAP Restrictions

'Time Hai Yeh Maafi Maang Le...': Pakistani Don Shahzad Bhatti Threatens Bihar CM Nitish Kumar For...

'Time Hai Yeh Maafi Maang Le...': Pakistani Don Shahzad Bhatti Threatens Bihar CM Nitish Kumar For...

West Bengal Electoral Registration Officers To Start Issuing SIR Hearing Notices From Today

West Bengal Electoral Registration Officers To Start Issuing SIR Hearing Notices From Today

New Delhi: Diplomatic Tensions Escalate As India Raises Security Concerns With Bangladesh

New Delhi: Diplomatic Tensions Escalate As India Raises Security Concerns With Bangladesh

Delhi: Dense Fog Triggers Low Visibility Procedures At IGI Airport, Flights Operating Normally

Delhi: Dense Fog Triggers Low Visibility Procedures At IGI Airport, Flights Operating Normally