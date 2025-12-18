 Ahmedabad Accident Video: Speeding Car Hits Scooter; Riders Flung Into Air For Several Metres, Pedestrian Also Injured
Ahmedabad Accident Video: Speeding Car Hits Scooter; Riders Flung Into Air For Several Metres, Pedestrian Also Injured

A speeding car hit a scooter at a zebra crossing in Ahmedabad, flinging two riders into the air and injuring a pedestrian. The CCTV-captured incident went viral online. The scooter rider allegedly turned without noticing the car. The impact was severe, but the condition of the injured and police action remain unclear.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 11:01 AM IST
article-image
Speeding Car Hits Scooter; Riders Flung Into Air For Several Metres, Pedestrian Also Injured IN Ahmedabad | X

Ahmedabad: A shocking incident surfaced from Gujarat's capital Ahmedabad, where a speeding car rammed into a scooter at a zebra crossing on Tuesday (December 16). The incident was caught on CCTV installed in the area, and the disturbing video surfaced online.

Two men travelling on the scooter were flung several metres into the air. A pedestrian standing on the side of the road was also injured in the accident. The incident took place at 11:16 am on Tuesday.

In the video, it could be seen that the rider of the scooter took a right turn without noticing that the car was coming from the other side of the road. The black-coloured Hyundai car was coming at a high speed when it hit the scooter.

Video Of The Accident (Disturbing Visuals, Viewers Discretion Required):

The impact of the collision was so severe that the rider, along with the scooter, skidded several metres from the spot. The pillion rider was flung into the air for a few metres.

article-image

The video shows that the trousers of the pillion rider also got torn. Meanwhile, the pedestrian standing on the side of the road was also hit by the scooter as it skidded after the collision. The car stopped after the accident, and the man sitting on the passenger seat came out of the car.

Other vehicles travelling on the road also stopped creating disruption in traffic movement. It is still not clear if any police complaint was lodged against the driver of the car. The condition of all the three people injured in the accident is also not known.

