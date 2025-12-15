Telangana Accident Video: Man Walking On Street Flung Into Air After Speeding Car Hits Him In Medak

Man Walking On Street Flung Into Air After Speeding Car Hits Him In Medak | X/@RamanaR69561502

A man was killed after being struck by a speeding car in Pothamshettipalli village of Kulcharam mandal in Telangana’s Medak district, in a horrifying road accident that was captured on CCTV. The shocking footage of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

The victim has been identified as Sridhar, a local resident who was walking along the roadside at the time of the incident. According to the CCTV visuals, Sridhar appeared completely unaware of the speeding vehicle approaching him from behind. Within seconds, the car rammed into him with great force, flinging him several feet into the air before he crashed onto the road.

The Impact of Collision Leads to Death

The impact of the collision was so severe that Sridhar was reportedly killed on the spot, as mentioned in social media posts circulating alongside the video. The footage clearly shows the intensity of the crash.

As of now it is still unclear if any formal complaint has been registered for the same or any arrest have been made.

Another Accident In UP's Muffazarnagar

A shocking CCTV footage has surfaced on social media showing a speeding car losing control, veering off the road, and crashing into a roadside dhaba in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar.

The car came to a brief halt after the impact but sped away moments later, even as the dhaba staff rushed forward in an attempt to stop the driver. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

According to reports, the crash occurred in Muzaffarnagar’s Pukarji area.

After the video went viral on social media, Muzaffarnagar Police took cognizance of the incident and ordered a probe into the matter.