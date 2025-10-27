Panvel–Karjat Railway Line Nears Completion, Expected To Open By March 2026

Representational image | File

Thane: The much-awaited Panvel–Karjat suburban railway corridor, a key infrastructure project under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) Phase III, is steadily nearing completion. Developed by the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) at an estimated cost of ₹2,782 crore, the 29.6-kilometre corridor aims to significantly ease congestion on the Central Railway line while improving connectivity between Navi Mumbai and Karjat.

According to MRVC officials and recent reports, nearly 79% of the project work has been completed, with major civil works, including bridges, tunnels, and station structures, now in their final stages.

The corridor will feature five stations: Panvel, Chikhale, Mohape, Chowk, and Karjat. Once operational, it will reduce travel time between Panvel and Karjat by nearly 30 minutes, providing much-needed relief to thousands of daily commuters from Karjat, Bhivpuri, Neral, and Khopoli who travel to Mumbai and Navi Mumbai for work, according to report by Loksatta.

The project includes nine major bridges, 35 minor bridges, 15 underpasses, one rail flyover, and three tunnels, which have already been excavated. Track-laying has begun, marking a key milestone in the project’s progress. MRVC officials have stated that while the initial target for completion was December 2025, the line is now likely to open to the public by March 2026.

The corridor is expected to play a crucial role in reducing passenger load on the main Central line, where crowding has become a growing concern even during non-peak hours. Once operational, it will also boost development and connectivity in emerging residential and commercial areas along the route.