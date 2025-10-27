Western Railway Installs Organic Waste Converter At Mumbai Central To Boost Green Initiative

The Western Railway’s Mumbai Central Division has installed an Organic Waste Converter (OWC) machine at the Divisional Railway Manager’s Office Staff Canteen, marking a significant step toward responsible waste management. This initiative reflects the division’s ongoing commitment to fostering a greener and cleaner ecosystem within railway premises.

Converting Kitchen Waste into Compostable Biomass

According to Western Railway officials, the eco-friendly OWC machine aligns with the organisation’s mission to reduce food waste and promote environmental sustainability. The fully automatic, compact machine, made of stainless steel, is designed to process wet and kitchen waste generated by the canteen.

“Using in-vessel dehydration technology, the machine transforms organic waste into soil supplements or compostable biomass, which can be used for gardening and landscaping within the office premises,” said an official.

Odour-Free, Zero-Emission Operation

Officials highlighted that the advanced converter functions without the need for additives such as sawdust or bacteria. It features odour control, pressure-sealed processing, and zero gas emission, eliminating the need for an exhaust or drainage system.

The machine efficiently handles various waste types—including kitchen scraps, bakery items, tissues, and garden waste—ensuring hygienic and sustainable waste management.

Reducing Dependence and Carbon Footprint

By adopting this innovative in-house solution, Western Railway has successfully eliminated its dependence on external waste collection services and significantly reduced its carbon footprint, a senior official added.

Aligned with Indian Railways’ Sustainability Vision

This initiative supports Indian Railways’ broader vision of environmental sustainability, self-reliance, and resource conservation.

“Western Railway reaffirms its commitment to creating a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable ecosystem—setting an example for eco-conscious operations across the railway network,” the official further stated.