Mumbai Guide: Take A Stroll In Rain At THESE Spots In City

By: Manasi Kamble | October 27, 2025
Marine Drive: Known as the "Queen's Necklace," it offers thrilling high tides crashing against the promenade during heavy rains.
Worli Sea Face: A less crowded promenade than Marine Drive, perfect for watching magnificent sea waves and enjoying the stormy weather.4
Gateway of India: The majestic archway stands grandly against a misty, rain-swept sky; enjoy the old-world charm and sea view.
Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP): Monsoon transforms this urban jungle into a misty, lush green haven, offering beautiful trekking trails and abundant nature.
Powai Lake: The artificial lake surrounded by rolling hills looks serene and tranquil, reflecting the rain-kissed, lush surroundings perfectly.
Bandra Bandstand: Stroll along the rocky seaside promenade, get a panoramic view from the fort ruins, and watch the tumultuous Arabian Sea.
