Mumbai Guide: Know Top 5 Spots To Soak In The Festive Spirit As The City Shines Bright On Diwali

Know Top 5 Spots to Soak In The Festive Spirit As The City Shines Bright On Diwali |

Mumbai Guide: As the festival of lights illuminates every corner of the city, Mumbaikars are celebrating Diwali with friends and family. For those who wish to step out and experience the city’s festive charm, Mumbai offers a host of vibrant spots that come alive during this season. Right from dazzling fireworks to spiritual visits, here’s a quick guide to the best places to visit this Diwali.

1. Shivaji Park for Fireworks

Dadar's Shivaji Park becomes one of the city’s biggest Diwali attractions as colourful fireworks light up the night sky from October 17 to October 26. The breathtaking display draws large crowds of locals and visitors alike. The fireworks start at around 7:00 or 7:30 pm, and last for about 5 to 10 minutes, filling the evening with light and excitement.

2. Marine Drive or Bandra Worli Sea Link

If your are looking for a quieter yet equally magical view, head to Marine Drive or take a drive across the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. The sight of fireworks reflected on the Arabian Sea, paired with the shimmering lights along the “Queen’s Necklace,” makes the view a stunning Diwali moment.

3. Ganga Aarti in Mumbai at Ban Ganga, Walkeshwar

Every year, Dev Deepawali turns the ghats of Ban Ganga into a sight straight out of Kashi. If you want a glimse of Varansi in Mumbai, visit Ban Ganga for the devotional Ganga aarti. Reach early as the aarti begins between 5:15 PM and 7:50 PM which creates an atmosphere of peace and devotion.

4. Siddhivinayak and Mahalaxmi Mandir

For those who associate Diwali with spirituality, visiting the Siddhivinayak Temple in Prabhadevi or the Mahalaxmi Temple is a must. These iconic temples are beautifully decorated during the festival, offering devotees a chance to seek blessings and immerse themselves in the festive spirit.

5. Shopping and decor at malls

If shopping is something your go to place during the festive season, then the malls are the best pick. The malls around the city are decorated with light, unique festive decors and huge rangolis, adding an extra element to your shopping experience.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/