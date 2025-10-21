 Mumbai Hit-And-Run: Dog Brutally Killed By BEST Bus In Grant Road, FIR Filed After Activist Pressure; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Hit-And-Run: Dog Brutally Killed By BEST Bus In Grant Road, FIR Filed After Activist Pressure; Video

Mumbai Hit-And-Run: Dog Brutally Killed By BEST Bus In Grant Road, FIR Filed After Activist Pressure; Video

According to a witness, the dog’s body was found torn apart, with intestines, organs, eyes, and tongue exposed, and a pool of blood covering the road. The witness had to drag the dog’s body to the footpath to prevent further damage from passing vehicles.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 10:10 PM IST
article-image
Dog Brutally Killed By BEST Bus In Grant Road, FIR Filed After Activist Pressure; Video |

A dog named Rani was brutally killed in a hit-and-run incident by a BEST bus driver outside Darsshan Vonalzo building, Nanachowk, Grant Road West, on Tuesday at 11:27 a.m. The dog was crossing the road when it was hit, leaving its body mangled and scattered on the street.

Horrific scene shocks residents

According to a witness, the dog’s body was found torn apart, with intestines, organs, eyes, and tongue exposed, and a pool of blood covering the road. The witness had to drag the dog’s body to the footpath to prevent further damage from passing vehicles.

Activists and locals rally for justice

FPJ Shorts
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, October 21: Pari Shocked By Tulsi's School Plan, Noina Plans To Win Mihir's Trust During US Trip
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, October 21: Pari Shocked By Tulsi's School Plan, Noina Plans To Win Mihir's Trust During US Trip
Vashi Fire: Pooja Rajan, Husband And Daughter On 12th Floor During Diwali Celebrations; Rescue Hindered By Smoke And Darkness
Vashi Fire: Pooja Rajan, Husband And Daughter On 12th Floor During Diwali Celebrations; Rescue Hindered By Smoke And Darkness
West Bengal News: Home Guard Arrested For Assaulting Junior Doctor At Howrah Hospital
West Bengal News: Home Guard Arrested For Assaulting Junior Doctor At Howrah Hospital
DoorDash Driver Livie Henderson Fired After Reporting Sexual Assault Incident During Delivery In New York - VIDEO
DoorDash Driver Livie Henderson Fired After Reporting Sexual Assault Incident During Delivery In New York - VIDEO

Between 6 to 7 animal activists arrived at the police station to support the case. Locals who regularly fed and cared for Rani also joined the effort, urging police to file a First Information Report (FIR) against the driver.

Case registered by activists

Case registered by activists |

The accused BEST bus driver

The accused BEST bus driver |

The registered FIR

The registered FIR |

Initially, the police were reluctant to register the FIR. Activists streamed the proceedings on Facebook Live and shared videos showing the lack of immediate action. Support from other NGOs was also sought to pressure the authorities.

Read Also
Mumbai News: BJP’s Kirit Somaiya Demands Strict Action Following Arrest of Bangladeshi Transgender...
article-image

CCTV footage and FIR

Activists had CCTV footage of the incident, clearly showing the hit-and-run. After meetings with the Senior Police Inspector and ACP, the police finally filed the FIR at 6:10 p.m., nearly seven hours after the incident.

“This was a clear-cut case of cruelty and negligence, and the delay in filing the FIR shows the lack of initial response,” said one of the animal rights activists.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vashi Fire: Pooja Rajan, Husband And Daughter On 12th Floor During Diwali Celebrations; Rescue...

Vashi Fire: Pooja Rajan, Husband And Daughter On 12th Floor During Diwali Celebrations; Rescue...

Vashi Fire: Karani Family Saves Home Amid Blaze In Adjacent Flat

Vashi Fire: Karani Family Saves Home Amid Blaze In Adjacent Flat

Mumbai Airport Customs Bust Hydroponic Weed Smuggling Worth ₹7.86 Crore

Mumbai Airport Customs Bust Hydroponic Weed Smuggling Worth ₹7.86 Crore

Central Railway Vigilance Busts Ticket Black Marketing Racket On Varanasi-Mumbai Mahanagari Express

Central Railway Vigilance Busts Ticket Black Marketing Racket On Varanasi-Mumbai Mahanagari Express

Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik Gifts 101 Milch Cattle To Flood-Affected Farmers As Diwali...

Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik Gifts 101 Milch Cattle To Flood-Affected Farmers As Diwali...