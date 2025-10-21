Mumbai Hit-And-Run: Dog Brutally Killed By BEST Bus In Grant Road, FIR Filed After Activist Pressure; Video

Dog Brutally Killed By BEST Bus In Grant Road, FIR Filed After Activist Pressure; Video |

A dog named Rani was brutally killed in a hit-and-run incident by a BEST bus driver outside Darsshan Vonalzo building, Nanachowk, Grant Road West, on Tuesday at 11:27 a.m. The dog was crossing the road when it was hit, leaving its body mangled and scattered on the street.

Horrific scene shocks residents

According to a witness, the dog’s body was found torn apart, with intestines, organs, eyes, and tongue exposed, and a pool of blood covering the road. The witness had to drag the dog’s body to the footpath to prevent further damage from passing vehicles.

Activists and locals rally for justice

Between 6 to 7 animal activists arrived at the police station to support the case. Locals who regularly fed and cared for Rani also joined the effort, urging police to file a First Information Report (FIR) against the driver.

Initially, the police were reluctant to register the FIR. Activists streamed the proceedings on Facebook Live and shared videos showing the lack of immediate action. Support from other NGOs was also sought to pressure the authorities.

CCTV footage and FIR

Activists had CCTV footage of the incident, clearly showing the hit-and-run. After meetings with the Senior Police Inspector and ACP, the police finally filed the FIR at 6:10 p.m., nearly seven hours after the incident.

“This was a clear-cut case of cruelty and negligence, and the delay in filing the FIR shows the lack of initial response,” said one of the animal rights activists.