Mumbai Airport Customs Bust Hydroponic Weed Smuggling Worth ₹7.86 Crore

In two separate cases, Mumbai Airport Customs officers on Tuesday arrested two persons, including a woman, for allegedly smuggling hydroponic weed collectively valued at Rs7.86 crore.

The accused are Mohammad Irfan Khan, 27, a resident of Thane and Sara Bi, 36, a resident of Malwani.

According to the Customs sources, on the basis of specific intelligence, officials intercepted two passengers arriving from Hong Kong separately. During the examination of their baggage, the officers recovered 7,864 grams of suspected hydroponic weed (marijuana), with an illicit market value of approximately Rs7.86 crore.

The narcotic substances were concealed inside the checked-in trolley bag. The two were arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

In their statements, the accused told officers that they were getting inducement in lieu of smuggling the contraband to India.

“They disclosed the involvement of other persons who are yet to be traced. The investigation is at the preliminary stage and efforts are on to trace other suspects involved in the case,” said a Customs officer.

On Monday, the Airport Customs officers apprehended a passenger arriving from Bangkok and seized 10.50kg of hydroponic weed with an illicit market value of approximately Rs10.50 crore.