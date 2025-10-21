 Mumbai News: BJP’s Kirit Somaiya Demands Strict Action Following Arrest of Bangladeshi Transgender ‘Guru Maa’ Over Fake Birth Certificate
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: BJP’s Kirit Somaiya Demands Strict Action Following Arrest of Bangladeshi Transgender ‘Guru Maa’ Over Fake Birth Certificate

Mumbai News: BJP’s Kirit Somaiya Demands Strict Action Following Arrest of Bangladeshi Transgender ‘Guru Maa’ Over Fake Birth Certificate

In a shocking case of a major fake documentation racket involving illegal Bangladeshi immigrants has come to light in Mumbai after the arrest of a 44-year-old Bangladeshi transgender individual, Babu Ainal Khan alias Jyoti alias ‘Guru Maa’.

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 07:21 PM IST
article-image
BJP’s Kirit Somaiya Demands Strict Action Following Arrest of Bangladeshi Transgender ‘Guru Maa’ Over Fake Birth Certificate | X - @KiritSomaiya

Mumbai: In a shocking case of a major fake documentation racket involving illegal Bangladeshi immigrants has come to light in Mumbai after the arrest of a 44-year-old Bangladeshi transgender individual, Babu Ainal Khan alias Jyoti alias ‘Guru Maa’.

The case has prompted the BJP to demand strict action against both the illegal immigrants and the municipal officials allegedly involved in issuing forged documents.

Fake Identity and Civic Collusion

According to the BJP, Jyoti had been living in Mumbai under a false identity, having secured a fake birth certificate from the BMC’s M-East Ward Office that claimed she was born in Govandi on August 26, 1981. This document was then used to obtain an Aadhaar card, PAN card, and other Indian identity proofs.

FPJ Shorts
Dalit Man Beaten, Forced To Lick Urine After Urinating In Temple Premises In Lucknow - VIDEO
Dalit Man Beaten, Forced To Lick Urine After Urinating In Temple Premises In Lucknow - VIDEO
‘It’s Been A One-Woman Fight’: Hyderabad Pediatrician Dr Sivaranjani Challenges Stay On ‘ORS’ Drinks Ban
‘It’s Been A One-Woman Fight’: Hyderabad Pediatrician Dr Sivaranjani Challenges Stay On ‘ORS’ Drinks Ban
Palghar News: 25-Year-Old Arrested For Molestation And Assault In Vasai; Crime Branch Nabs Accused After Intensive Search
Palghar News: 25-Year-Old Arrested For Molestation And Assault In Vasai; Crime Branch Nabs Accused After Intensive Search
Mira Bhayandar: Clash Between Two Groups In Dachkul Pada After Girl’s Harassment; Over 20 Rickshaws Vandalised
Mira Bhayandar: Clash Between Two Groups In Dachkul Pada After Girl’s Harassment; Over 20 Rickshaws Vandalised

“The fact that a Bangladeshi national could acquire a birth certificate from the BMC exposes deep-rooted corruption. I urge Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take immediate and strict action against every official involved, and ensure that those helping infiltrators are booked under stringent laws,” the BJP spokesperson said in a statement.

The BMC has admitted that the birth certificate in question is fake, raising serious questions about internal collusion and document fraud within civic systems. Police officials confirmed that Jyoti used this false identity for years to amass wealth and influence in the city.

Police Action and Arrests

According to the police, Jyoti was detained on the night of March 24, 2025, during a late-night raid conducted in Govandi, where she was living under the name “Jyoti Maa.” Several other Bangladeshi nationals, all part of the transgender community, were also detained during the operation.

Initially, Jyoti presented Indian documents to prove her citizenship, but a deeper investigation exposed the fraudulent nature of her identity. She has now been arrested under multiple sections, including those related to document forgery, illegal immigration.

The arrested individuals are suspected of helping other Bangladeshi nationals illegally enter and settle in India. Jyoti is also facing serious charges, including kidnapping and assault. Her known areas of operation include Govandi, Shivaji Nagar, Deonar, Trombay, Kurla, and Narpoli.

Network and Assets

Sources say Jyoti, a native of Bangladesh, had positioned herself as a 'Guru Maa' to over 300 transgender individuals in Mumbai. She allegedly owns more than 20 properties in the city, with her real estate assets estimated to be worth several crores.

Investigators also found that she and her network had been collecting money across the city, leveraging the transgender community's traditional practices.

Further Investigations Underway

Following BJP’s intervention and the BMC’s admission, the involvement of civic staff in enabling this racket is under scrutiny, and more arrests of officials and agents are likely in the coming days.

Other Arrests From Police FIR

Based on a complaint filed by Police Head Constable Vipin Shivaji Nikam, 46, of the Anti-Terrorism Squad at the Shivaji Nagar Police Station, a formal FIR was registered on March 24, 2025. The police then arrested several more Bangladeshi nationals from the Rafiqnagar area near the Baba Rehmat Masjid.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Kirit Somaiya Claims Over 1,500 Illegal Loudspeakers Removed From Mosques In 3 Months
article-image

The arrested individuals include, Baishakhi M.D. Shahabuddin Khan alias Saquibul Islam,24, Md. Ridoy Mia Pakhi alias Pakhi,25, Maruf Iqbal Dhali,18, Shantakant Wohid Khan alias Shanta,20, Barsha Kobir Khan alias Chutki,22, Md. Afzal Mozanur Husain alias Purnima, 22, Mizanur Ibrahim Kalil alias Payal, 21, and Shahadat Amir Khan alias Aishwarya,20.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘It’s Been A One-Woman Fight’: Hyderabad Pediatrician Dr Sivaranjani Challenges Stay On...

‘It’s Been A One-Woman Fight’: Hyderabad Pediatrician Dr Sivaranjani Challenges Stay On...

Palghar News: 25-Year-Old Arrested For Molestation And Assault In Vasai; Crime Branch Nabs Accused...

Palghar News: 25-Year-Old Arrested For Molestation And Assault In Vasai; Crime Branch Nabs Accused...

Mira Bhayandar: Clash Between Two Groups In Dachkul Pada After Girl’s Harassment; Over 20...

Mira Bhayandar: Clash Between Two Groups In Dachkul Pada After Girl’s Harassment; Over 20...

Mumbai Rains: Heavy Downpour During Diwali Dampens Firecracker Fun; Netizens Say 'God Testing...

Mumbai Rains: Heavy Downpour During Diwali Dampens Firecracker Fun; Netizens Say 'God Testing...

Weather Update: Relief From Heat Likely As IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms Across Maharashtra;...

Weather Update: Relief From Heat Likely As IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms Across Maharashtra;...