Mumbai News: BJP’s Kirit Somaiya Demands Strict Action Following Arrest of Bangladeshi Transgender ‘Guru Maa’ Over Fake Birth Certificate

BJP’s Kirit Somaiya Demands Strict Action Following Arrest of Bangladeshi Transgender ‘Guru Maa’ Over Fake Birth Certificate | X - @KiritSomaiya

Mumbai: In a shocking case of a major fake documentation racket involving illegal Bangladeshi immigrants has come to light in Mumbai after the arrest of a 44-year-old Bangladeshi transgender individual, Babu Ainal Khan alias Jyoti alias ‘Guru Maa’.

The case has prompted the BJP to demand strict action against both the illegal immigrants and the municipal officials allegedly involved in issuing forged documents.

Fake Identity and Civic Collusion

According to the BJP, Jyoti had been living in Mumbai under a false identity, having secured a fake birth certificate from the BMC’s M-East Ward Office that claimed she was born in Govandi on August 26, 1981. This document was then used to obtain an Aadhaar card, PAN card, and other Indian identity proofs.

“The fact that a Bangladeshi national could acquire a birth certificate from the BMC exposes deep-rooted corruption. I urge Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take immediate and strict action against every official involved, and ensure that those helping infiltrators are booked under stringent laws,” the BJP spokesperson said in a statement.

The BMC has admitted that the birth certificate in question is fake, raising serious questions about internal collusion and document fraud within civic systems. Police officials confirmed that Jyoti used this false identity for years to amass wealth and influence in the city.

Police Action and Arrests

According to the police, Jyoti was detained on the night of March 24, 2025, during a late-night raid conducted in Govandi, where she was living under the name “Jyoti Maa.” Several other Bangladeshi nationals, all part of the transgender community, were also detained during the operation.

Initially, Jyoti presented Indian documents to prove her citizenship, but a deeper investigation exposed the fraudulent nature of her identity. She has now been arrested under multiple sections, including those related to document forgery, illegal immigration.

The arrested individuals are suspected of helping other Bangladeshi nationals illegally enter and settle in India. Jyoti is also facing serious charges, including kidnapping and assault. Her known areas of operation include Govandi, Shivaji Nagar, Deonar, Trombay, Kurla, and Narpoli.

Network and Assets

Sources say Jyoti, a native of Bangladesh, had positioned herself as a 'Guru Maa' to over 300 transgender individuals in Mumbai. She allegedly owns more than 20 properties in the city, with her real estate assets estimated to be worth several crores.

Investigators also found that she and her network had been collecting money across the city, leveraging the transgender community's traditional practices.

Further Investigations Underway

Following BJP’s intervention and the BMC’s admission, the involvement of civic staff in enabling this racket is under scrutiny, and more arrests of officials and agents are likely in the coming days.

Other Arrests From Police FIR

Based on a complaint filed by Police Head Constable Vipin Shivaji Nikam, 46, of the Anti-Terrorism Squad at the Shivaji Nagar Police Station, a formal FIR was registered on March 24, 2025. The police then arrested several more Bangladeshi nationals from the Rafiqnagar area near the Baba Rehmat Masjid.

The arrested individuals include, Baishakhi M.D. Shahabuddin Khan alias Saquibul Islam,24, Md. Ridoy Mia Pakhi alias Pakhi,25, Maruf Iqbal Dhali,18, Shantakant Wohid Khan alias Shanta,20, Barsha Kobir Khan alias Chutki,22, Md. Afzal Mozanur Husain alias Purnima, 22, Mizanur Ibrahim Kalil alias Payal, 21, and Shahadat Amir Khan alias Aishwarya,20.

