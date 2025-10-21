 Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik Gifts 101 Milch Cattle To Flood-Affected Farmers As Diwali Relief In Dharashiv
Minister Sarnaik launched the special Diwali initiative on the occasion of Narak Chaturdashi, with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inaugurating the program. The distribution of cattle is intended to provide immediate relief and restore the backbone of the affected farmers’ household economies.

Updated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 10:24 PM IST
Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik | X - @PratapSarnaik

Maharashtra’s Transport Minister and Guardian Minister for Dharashiv district, Pratap Sarnaik, has announced the gifting of 101 milch cattle to farmers who lost their livestock in the unseasonal rains and floods of September. The torrential rains destroyed homes, farmlands, and cattle sheds across the district, leaving many families in economic and emotional distress.

Diwali initiative aims to revive livelihoods

Inspiration behind the gesture

The initiative was inspired by a heartfelt letter from veteran journalist and professor Satish Matane from Bhoom taluka, highlighting the severe losses suffered by local farmers. “Many farmers lost their milch animals to the floods some were washed away, others perished. Without them, the backbone of their household economy collapsed,” he said.

Minister Sarnaik added, “This gesture is not just a Diwali gift; it’s a sincere effort to restore livelihoods and help families get back on their feet. Crops, utensils, daily essentials, and even the animals supporting these households were all washed away. By gifting milch cattle, we hope to help rebuild lives and bring prosperity once again.”

