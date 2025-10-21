 Mumbai: BMC Urges Residents To Observe Safety While Bursting Firecrackers During Diwali | See Guidelines
Though Mumbai has not been following the green cracker rule as imposed in the national capital, Delhi, the civic body keeps advising its citizens to be mindful while bursting crackers.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 12:11 PM IST
BMC Urges Residents To Observe Safety While Bursting Firecrackers During Diwali | File Photo

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has urged Mumbaikars to observe safety while bursting firecrackers. The civic body has advised citizens to chose open spaces away from houses, trees, power lines and flammable objects. It also advised the citizen to not set off firecrackers if the wind is too strong as it would cause the firecracker heading to the wrong, unsafe direction.

Though Mumbai has not been following green cracker rule as imposed in the national capital, Delhi, however, the civic body in Mumbai, keep advising its citizens to be mindful while bursting crackers.

Here's what the safety guidelines state:

Before lighting the flying firecrackers:

-Adults should supervise and do not let young children burst crackers alone.

-Choose an open area - away from houses, trees, power lines, and flammable objects.

-Watch the wind direction - don't set off fireworks if the wind is strong, they may go in the wrong direction

-Use the right stand - Use a stable and straight bottle or PVC pipe for the rocket.

-Keep a safe distance - Everyone should keep a safe distance from the place where the fireworks are being burst.

While lighting firecrackers

-Wear safe clothing, use cotton clothes, closed shoes and safety glasses,

-Use a long incense stick/candle, do not use a direct match or lighter.

-Light one firecracker at a time, don't rush, be patient.

-Never bend over to light a firecracker. Always stand up straight when lighting a rocket.

What to do if something goes wrong?

-Do not relight a burst firecracker. Leave it for 15 minutes and then throw it in water.

-Keep water and air nearby. In case of fire, extinguish the fire immediately using water, sand or a fire extinguisher.

-First aid: If burned, wash with cold water, if the injury is serious, go to the doctor.

What not to do?

-Do not direct the rocket at people, animals, or houses.

-Do not keep crackers in your pocket.

-Do not make any modifications to the fireworks.

Earlier, the BMC on behalf of the Fire Department had also issued important safety guidelines and issued emergency number, contact 101 (Fire Department) or 1916 (Municipal Helpline).

