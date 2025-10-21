Mumbai Weather Update: City Reels Under Heat & Poor Air Quality Amid Diwali; Overall AQI Remains Unhealthy At 164

Mumbai weather | FPJ

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to a warm and sunny morning on Tuesday as the city continues to experience dry and humid conditions amid Diwali celebrations. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), clear skies will persist throughout the day, but Mumbaikars are expected to face rising temperatures and discomfort due to humidity.

Daytime Temperatures To Remain High

The daytime temperatures are likely to range between 26°C and 35°C, with the heat made worse by the absence of coastal winds that usually bring relief. IMD officials explained that the onset of the northeast monsoon over southern and northeastern India has caused easterly winds to dominate along the west coast, pushing temperatures upward in cities like Mumbai.

Adding to the weather woes, post-monsoon construction activity and dry conditions have led to an increase in dust particles across the city. The situation has further deteriorated after Diwali firecracker emissions, which have caused a sharp spike in air pollution levels.

Overall AQI In Unhealthy Category

According to real-time data from IQAir.com, Mumbai’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 164 on Tuesday morning, falling in the “unhealthy” category. This marks a continued decline in the city’s air quality over the past week.

Among the city’s monitoring stations, Byculla recorded the highest pollution level with an AQI of 213, indicating severe air quality. It was followed by Siddharth Nagar–Worli (204), Bandra Hill Road (191), Chembur (187) and Deonar (187). These regions reported thick smog and reduced visibility early in the day.

In contrast, a few areas continued to enjoy relatively cleaner air. Sewri topped the list with an AQI of 71, placing it in the “moderate” category. Other comparatively better-performing areas included Vile Parle West (112), Kherwadi in Bandra East (116), Kandivali West (120) and Kurla (134).

As per IQAir’s classification, AQI between 0–50 is considered good, 51–100 moderate, 101–150 poor, 151–200 unhealthy, 201–250 severe, 251–300 very severe and above 300 hazardous.

