Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 6-Year-Old Girl Among 4 Killed, 10 Injured After Major Fire Breaks Out At Vashi's Raheja Residency; Visuals Surface

Navi Mumbai: Four persons, including a six-year-old girl, died and around 10 others were injured after a major fire broke out in the early hours of Tuesday at Raheja Residency, Plot Nos. 48/24, 25, 26, Sector 14, Vashi. The blaze, which started around 12.40 a.m. on the 10th floor, quickly spread to the 11th and 12th floors before being brought under control by fire officials.

According to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) Fire Department, several fire engines from Vashi, Nerul, Airoli, and Koparkhairane stations were rushed to the spot. Firefighters laid hose lines and began dousing the flames immediately.

“Four persons were found dead during the rescue operation, while around 10 to 15 others were safely evacuated,” said Purushottam Jadhav, Chief Fire Officer, NMMC. “The fire originated from a flat on the 10th floor, though the exact cause is not known,” he added.

The deceased were identified as Vedika Sundar Balakrishnan (6), Kamla Hiralal Jain (84), Sundar Balakrishnan (44), and Pooja Rajan (39) — all residents of Raheja Residency.

Among the injured are members of the Ghosh, Jain, and Agrawal families, who have been admitted to Fortis Hiranandani and MGM Hospitals. They include Manabendra (69), Malika (58), and Ritika Ghosh (39) from Room 1106; Bhavna (49), Mahavir (51), and Krish Jain (21) from Room 1005; Nirmal (53) and Mehul Jain (32) from Govind Complex; and Damayanti Agrawal (80) and Sumanti John Topno (18) from Room 1105.

The fire brigade official said the situation was brought under control after several hours of firefighting, followed by extensive cooling operations. “Our teams ensured that no one was trapped inside, and all hotspots were completely doused,” Jadhav said.

Officials from the Vashi Fire Station and NMMC are conducting a detailed investigation into the incident.

