 Mumbai: Man Beaten To Death In Goregaon After Being Mistaken For Thief; 4 Arrested
Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 12:29 PM IST
article-image
Representational image | File

Mumbai: A 26-year-old man, identified as Harshal Parma, was brutally beaten to death by a group of people in Mumbai’s Goregaon area after they allegedly mistook him for a thief. The shocking incident occurred late on Monday night.

According to police officials, Parma’s hands and legs were tied before he was subjected to a severe beating. He sustained critical injuries during the assault and later succumbed to his wounds, reported IANS. Preliminary investigations suggest that the mob suspected him of attempting theft, though no conclusive evidence has been found to support this claim.

The Goregaon police acted swiftly and registered a case in connection with the assault. Four suspects have been arrested in the case, identified as Salman Mohammad Khan, Isamullah Khan, Gautam and Rajiv Gupta.

The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including charges of murder and unlawful assembly. Police officials stated that further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, the Borivali Railway Police arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly molesting a woman at Borivali railway station in the early hours of October 19. The woman, whose mother had recently passed away in Nagpur, was waiting at platform number three around 1.30 am when the accused, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, approached and touched her inappropriately.

The woman immediately reported the incident to the railway police, who apprehended the accused soon after. A case has been registered under Section 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with assault or use of criminal force with intent to outrage a woman’s modesty.

The accused, who works as a video editor for a production house, was produced in court and has been remanded to judicial custody. He is currently lodged in Thane jail. The police have withheld his identity as the investigation continues.

