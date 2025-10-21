Mumbai News: BMC Seizes Over 943 kg Of Illegal Firecrackers Ahead Of Diwali 2025

BMC license department seizes over 943 kg of illegal firecrackers from roadside stalls in Mumbai ahead of Diwali | File And Representational Image

Mumbai: In a four-day operation, the BMC’s license department seized over 943 kg of firecrackers from unauthorized roadside stalls. Major confiscations were reported in Andheri West, Dongri, Chembur and Kurla. The civic body is intensifying its efforts to curb the illegal sale of fireworks during the Diwali festival.

Authorities Urge Use of Low-Polluting Firecrackers

Civic authorities are urging citizens to opt for low-polluting firecrackers in an effort to reduce air and noise pollution. Firecrackers contribute significantly to environmental degradation and pose serious health risks, particularly for individuals with respiratory conditions.

They also increase the risk of fires, endangering both life and property. Despite regulations, numerous illegal firecracker stalls have been found operating on roads and footpaths across Mumbai.

Ward-Level Inspections and Safe Disposal

Ward-level teams from the license department are actively inspecting areas to identify vendors storing excessive quantities or selling without valid licenses. So far, the teams have confiscated 943 kilograms of firecrackers from across Mumbai’s 24 administrative wards.

"The seized materials are either transported to the Mankhurd godown for proper disposal or submerged in water-filled drums to ensure safe destruction," said an official.

Major Seizures by Area

Areas ...larger quantities of firecrackers (kgs)

K West...Andheri West ....338

M West ...Chembur ...66

L Kurla ....65

B ...Dongri ....63

