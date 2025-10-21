Mumbai Fire Brigade Receives Over 32 Fire Calls Amid Diwali; Teenager Dies In Cuffe Parade Blaze

(Representative Image) | File Pic

Mumbai: The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) was inundated with over 32 fire-related calls across the city on Monday, following widespread Diwali celebrations. While most incidents were minor, the department confirmed that no major injuries were reported from these cases. Fire officials reportedly received emergency calls continuously since midnight as fireworks and festive activities triggered multiple small blazes across Mumbai.

Teenager Dies In Cuffe Parade Fire

However, one tragic incident marred the celebrations when a 15-year-old boy lost his life and three others were injured after a fire broke out in a chawl at Machhimar Nagar, Cuffe Parade, early Monday morning.

The blaze was reported around 3:30 am, and the Mumbai Fire Brigade managed to bring it under control within an hour. According to officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The fire was fully extinguished by 4:30 am.

Massive Fire Breaks Out In Borivali Shops After Diwali Rocket Lands On Roof

In another incident linked to Diwali fireworks, a major fire erupted near Shimpoli Road in Borivali, after a rocket allegedly landed on the roof of a mirror shop. The rocket, believed to have been launched during the celebrations, ignited the shop’s tarpaulin-covered roof, leading to a massive blaze that spread to three adjacent shops, destroying them completely.

According to a report by Mid-Day, one of the affected shops also had a two-wheeler parked inside, which was reduced to ashes. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, but the owners suffered financial losses running into lakhs of rupees.

Sultan Khan, the owner of the mirror shop where the fire began, said he suffered an estimated loss of around Rs 6 lakh. His entire stock of designer mirrors, soundproof panels, and colour glass was gutted in the blaze. “Locals told me that a rocket fell directly on my shop’s roof, which was covered with tarpaulin for rain protection. That one firecracker caused such a huge loss,” Khan said, according to the report.

The MFB has urged citizens to exercise extreme caution while bursting fireworks, especially near residential and commercial structures. Authorities are continuing to monitor fire-related incidents across the city, with the MFB maintaining heightened alert in the aftermath of Diwali celebrations.

