 Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Borivali Shops After Diwali Rocket Lands On Roof; Property Worth Lakhs Destroyed
Explaining the incident, the owner said that locals told him that the rocket fell onto the roof, which was covered with tarpaulin for rain protection.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 03:07 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: A major fire broke out near Borivali's Shimpoli Road after a rocket allegedly landed on the roof of a mirror shop during the Diwali celebrations. Not just this, the fire spread to three adjacent shops and completely destroyed them.

According to the Mid Day report, a two-wheeler was also parked inside one of the shops, which was also destroyed in the fire. Though no one was reported hurt, the owners suffered a loss in lakhs. The incident occurred on Saturday late night at the Vadgama House where several small shops are located, the report added.

'Entire stock destroyed in fire,' says shop owner

The owner of the mirror shop, Sultan Khan, spoke to the daily and said that he suffered a loss worth approximately Rs 6 lakhs. He added that his entire stock including designer mirrors, soundproof panels, and colour glass, was destroyed in the fire.

What caused the fire?

Explaining the incident, the owner said that locals told him that the rocket fell onto the roof, which was covered with tarpaulin for rain protection. Adding to it, he said, though it is impossible to track who was responsible, however, he added that a single rocket caused such a huge loss.

Cuffe Parade Chawl Fire

In another news, a 15-year-old teenager tragically lost his life, and three others were injured in a fire that broke out early Monday morning in a chawl at Machhimar Nagar, Cuffe Parade. Officials from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) managed to extinguish the blaze within an hour. The injured individuals were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The blaze was confined to electric wiring, electrical installations, three electric vehicle batteries, and household articles. It affected an area of approximately 10x10 feet on the first floor of a one-plus-one chawl structure.

