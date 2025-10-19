'Not All Heroes Wear Capes': Delhi Firefighter Rescues Dog From Massive Fire At Brahmaputra Apartments, Reunites It With Owner - VIDEO

Delhi Firefighter Rescues Dog From Massive Fire At Brahmaputra Apartments, Reunites It With Owner | Instagram

New Delhi, October 19: A heroic act of a firefighter from the Delhi fire-fighting department is being widely praised on social media. The firefighter won the hearts of people on the internet after he put his life in danger to save a dog from the massive blaze which erupted at the Brahmaputra Apartments in Delhi on Saturday. A video of the heroic rescue and the emotional reunification of the dog with its owner has gone viral on social media.

Heroic Act

Amidst the raging flames and chaos, the firefighter turned into a symbol of hope and compassion. As thick smoke filled the air and residents panicked, the brave firefighter rushed back, not for fame or recognition, but to save the terrified dog trapped inside the burning building.

Not All Heroes Wear Capes

The video of the emotional rescue was shared by the Instagram page ‘streetdogsofbombay’, showing the firefighter carrying the frightened dog to safety. Moments later, the animal was reunited with its caretaker, leading to a touching scene of tears of relief, wagging tails and cheers from onlookers. The internet users reacted to the post, calling the firefighter a real hero and hailing the act as a shining example of humanity amid tragedy. A user said, "Not All Heroes Wear Capes."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Internet Reacts

One of the users also slammed the owner for leaving the dog behind as the incident occurred. The user said, "Its sad to see that the owner ran first leaving its pet inside. I myself have face such incident 8 years back not to brag but i let all my pets out first."

Another said, "Honestly when there is fire first open door and let them run out. It’s safer for them out then in."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Incident Details

The rescue took place during a massive fire that broke out on Saturday afternoon (October 18) at the Brahmaputra Apartments, a residential complex for Rajya Sabha Members of Parliament, located opposite Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

According to officials, the fire call was received at 1:20 pm and six fire tenders were immediately dispatched to control the blaze. The fire was later brought under control and no casualties were reported.

Investigation Underway

Several residents claimed that the fire hydrant system in the building was non-functional and that no water was available in the tank or pipelines at the time of the incident. An investigation has been initiated amid all the allegations to find out the cause of fire.

Selfless Act

In the midst of fear and loss, the firefighter’s selfless act stood out and it acts as a reminder that sometimes even in the darkest smoke, the brightest light comes from humanity itself.