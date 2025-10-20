Mumbai News: S L Raheja Hospital Launches Support Initiative 'Humrahi' For Neurological Patients And Caregivers | Representational Image

To help patients suffering from neurological disorders and their caregivers cope with the challenges of long-term care, S.L. Raheja Hospital has launched a new support initiative called 'Humrahi.' The program aims to create a compassionate community for those living with complex brain and nervous system disorders such as Alzheimer’s, Epilepsy, Dementia, Parkinson’s disease, and Stroke, while addressing the social stigma and emotional burden attached to these conditions.

Bridging the gap between medical and emotional care

Neurological diseases are often chronic and progressive, affecting not just a patient’s physical abilities but also their memory, behaviour, and mental health. Recognising this, S.L. Raheja Hospital has introduced Humrahi to bridge the gap between medical treatment and emotional care.

In India, an estimated 30 million people are living with neurological disorders, many of whom face delayed diagnosis, lack of awareness, and social isolation. Caregivers, too, experience high levels of stress, emotional exhaustion, and financial strain.

Experts say such support groups are vital in helping families share experiences, seek guidance, and access multidisciplinary care in a safe and understanding environment.

Arbaaz Khan extends support

The initiative was inaugurated last week by Bollywood actor and producer Arbaaz Khan, who extended his support to the cause.

“Patients and their families often suffer in silence. A platform like Humrahi gives them a space to talk, heal, and rebuild confidence,” he said.

A ‘companion’ for hope and dignity

Hospital Director and Neurologist Dr. Kaustubh Mahajan described Humrahi as more than just a support group.

“It is a companion that connects patients and caregivers with experts and with each other. Through therapy, guidance, and shared understanding, it aims to restore hope and dignity,” he said.

Therapy through art, music and empathy

The initiative will bring together neurologists, psychologists, therapists, and counsellors who will use art, music, and group therapy to help patients manage symptoms and improve their quality of life.

By fostering empathy and awareness, Humrahi seeks to change the way society views neurological and mental health disorders shifting the narrative from shame and silence to understanding and support.