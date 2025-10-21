Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Warns Against Fake Appointment Letters Circulating On Social Media

NMMC | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has issued a public alert after fake appointment letters for the post of Staff Nurse/Nursing Brother under the “Special Candidate Selection Process 2025” were found circulating on social media.

Forged Letters Carry Fake Signature and Letterhead

According to officials, the forged appointment letters carried the fake signature of Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar and were printed on a bogus NMMC Health Department letterhead, misleading several aspirants.

In an official clarification, the civic body stated,

“No such orders have been issued by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation. The public is requested not to believe in such fake communications or fall victim to fraudulent activities.”

Police Complaint Filed

The NMMC Health Department has lodged a police complaint against the unknown individuals involved in circulating the fake letters.

“A formal complaint has been filed, and strict action will be taken against those responsible,” an NMMC official confirmed.

Recruitment Process Still Underway

The corporation further clarified that the written examination for 668 posts has already been completed, and the selection process is still ongoing.

“These fake appointment letters have no connection whatsoever with the official recruitment process,” the statement emphasised.

Civic Body Urges Verification Through Official Channels

The NMMC has appealed to citizens to rely only on official sources for any recruitment-related updates.

“For accurate and verified information, candidates should visit the official NMMC website — www.nmmc.gov.in — or follow its verified social media handles,” the civic body added.