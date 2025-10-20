Mumbai News: BMC’s Conservancy Workers’ Housing Project At Cochin Street Stalled Over MbPA Lease Formalities

BMC’s residential quarters project for conservancy workers at Cochin Street remains stalled due to pending MbPA lease formalities | File Photo

Mumbai: Nearly a year after its groundbreaking, the BMC’s proposal to build residential quarters for conservancy workers at Cochin Street at Fort, remains stalled. The delay is due to pending lease formalities with the Mumbai Port Authority (MbPA).

The Solid Waste Management (SWM) department has sought clearance under Development Control and Promotion Regulation (DCPR) 2034 to provide better living conditions for essential sanitation staff.

Project Details and Estimated Costs

The BMC proposed residential quarters for conservancy workers of the SWM Department under the Ashray Yojana scheme, with the groundbreaking held in October 2024. Estimated at Rs. 17 crore, the plan includes 54 houses of 238 sq ft each.

The 1,892.15 sq m plot is partly owned by civic authorities (1,403 sq m) and partly by the Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) (489.13 sq m). However, under BMC’s 1991 Development Plan, only 878.23 sq m is approved for housing construction.

Lease and Clearance Issues

In a letter dated October 7 to the MbPT, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (in-charge SWM) Kiran Dighavkar stated, "The proposed 1,804 sq m built-up area is essential to rehabilitate all conservancy staff and existing occupants."

With the old lease expired, BMC has requested MbPT to draft a new agreement under DP 2034 regulations, allowing use of 1,804 sq m to build additional flats. Upon completion, houses will be allotted to lower income group conservancy workers through a lottery, ensuring housing for their entire service period.

Political Intervention Sought

Former BJP corporator from Colaba, Makarand Narwekar, wrote to the MbPA emphasising that conservancy workers are part of the broader MbPT sanitation workforce, for whom a 2024 redevelopment tender was proposed to provide new housing.

Also Watch:

Narwekar has sought intervention from Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Adv. Rahul Narvekar, requesting an urgent meeting with Dr. M. Angamuthu, Chairperson of MbPA, and BMC officials to ensure the project receives the necessary NOC.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/