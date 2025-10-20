Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 76-Year-Old Chembur Man Battling Cancer Duped Of ₹82 Lakh In Fake Online Trading Scam; Case Registered

Cyber Police investigate ₹82 lakh online trading scam that duped Chembur senior citizen using fake Finadexa platform | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 76-year-old Chembur resident has filed a complaint with the East Region Cyber Police after her late husband was allegedly duped of ₹82 lakh through an online investment scam involving a fake trading platform named Finadexa..

Victim Targeted Through Fake Government-Endorsed Platform

The complainant, Sathi Gopidas (76), a homemaker residing at Suman Nagar, Chembur, said her husband, Pallavoor Palayil Gopidas (83), a retired professional suffering from cancer, passed away on October 8, 2025. The couple had a joint account with Bank.

Fraudster Claimed to Represent Government-Approved Platform

According to the complaint, on July 11, 2025, Gopidas received a call from a man identifying himself as Arjun Vaidya, who lured him into investing in Finadexa, claiming it was a legitimate government-endorsed investment platform. The fraudster even shared a YouTube promotional video allegedly featuring Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, which convinced Gopidas that the platform was genuine.

Website Showed Fake Profits to Build Trust

The accused then sent him the website link www.finadexa.com, where Gopidas created a user ID and password to begin “trading” in equities and forex. For weeks, the website showed apparent profits and share growth, strengthening his trust.

He made multiple transfers from his ICICI Bank account to various other accounts as directed by the fraudsters, communicating regularly with them through WhatsApp and email — including IDs such as support@finadexa.com, shshi.dsouza@finadexa.com, cs@finadexa.com, and arjun.v@finadexa.com.

Fraud Exposed After Son’s Intervention

The scam came to light when their son, arrived from the UK to visit his ailing father and discovered the fraudulent transactions. When Gopidas attempted to withdraw the funds, the website became unresponsive, confirming that he had been cheated of ₹82 lakh.

Cyber Police Launch Probe

After his father’s death, Son reported the fraud to the national cyber helpline (1930). Following this, the widow filed a formal police complaint. Based on her statement, the East Region Cyber Police have registered a case against four unidentified persons — including the caller Arjun Vaidya, the website and email account holders — for cheating and criminal conspiracy under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.

Police have begun tracking the money trail and digital communication records to identify the suspects and uncover the syndicate behind the fake Finadexa trading platform.

