‘It’s Been A One-Woman Fight’: Hyderabad Pediatrician Dr Sivaranjani Challenges Stay On ‘ORS’ Drinks Ban

Mumbai: Hyderabad-based paediatrician Dr. Sivaranjani Santosh, who has led an eight-year fight against misleading “ORS” drinks, will on Wednesday send her formal objection to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) against the representation made by JNPL Consumer Health (India).

Having spearheaded the campaign that led to the FSSAI’s ORS label ban, Dr. Santosh continues to oppose any move that allows disposal of the Rs 180 crore stock under dispute.

FSSAI Advisory on ORS Label

On October 14, FSSAI has issued an advisory ordering food and beverage companies to remove the term “ORS” (Oral Rehydration Solution) from all product names, labels, and trademarks, even when used with a prefix or suffix.

Interim Stay by Delhi High Court

However, JNPL Consumer Health (India) approached the Delhi High Court which granted an interim stay on the ban on using the prefix or suffix “ORS” in registered trademarks for electrolyte and beverage products.

Dr. Santosh Appeals to Public

Speaking to Free Press Journal Dr. Sivaranjani said, “We are going to send our objection to FSSAI tomorrow. That’s our legal course of action. But I also want the whole of India to say it loud and clear — FSSAI should not give in to these people’s whims and fancies of trying to dispose of their Rs 180 crore stock. We must create awareness across the country and stop people from buying such products. I am tweeting and posting on Instagram, and many are sharing — everyone needs to share and support.”

Call for Swift Action by FSSAI

She further appealed that FSSAI should act swiftly and not allow the sale of this Rs 180 crore stock, even with relabelling. “Even if they change the label, these products should not be sold in pharmacies or hospitals. If they are sold in supermarkets, it must be only after proper relabelling,” she added.

Limited Support from Medical Associations

On being asked about the support she is receiving from doctors across India, including Mumbai, Dr. Sivaranjani said, “Earlier, there was very little support, but now many individual doctors are sharing the message. However, in terms of associations — there is zero support. Especially from the Indian Academy of Pediatrics — absolutely none. It has been a one-woman fight.”

Concerns About Public Health and Misleading Products

Dr. Sivaranjani has also raised concerns about how sugary drinks mislead consumers and harm public health, stressing that rebranded products should also be restricted from sale in medical or educational settings.

Also Watch:

“Changing the label doesn’t change the fact that these are not therapeutic products. They must not be sold in pharmacies, hospitals, clinics, or schools. If companies need to clear existing stock, it should only be allowed in supermarkets—and without any mention of ORS on the label,” she said.

