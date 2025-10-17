Who Is Sivaranjani Santosh, Hyderabad Paediatrician Whose Decade-Long Battle Forced FSSAI To Act Against Mislabelled 'ORS' Drinks? | FPJ

New Delhi: A Hyderabad-based paediatrician's decade-long campaign against sugar-loaded beverages falsely marketed as oral rehydration solutions (ORS) has resulted in a major regulatory breakthrough.

Dr Sivaranjani Santosh’s consistent advocacy led the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to ban the use of the term 'ORS' on any food or beverage that does not meet the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) prescribed formulation.

Who is Sivaranjani Santosh?

Dr Sivaranjani Santosh is a paediatrician at the Magna Centres for Obesity, Diabetes, and Endocrinology in Hyderabad’s Film Nagar. With over 18 years of clinical experience, she focuses on preventive healthcare, first aid, CPR training, newborn care, and breastfeeding guidance. She completed her MBBS and MD in Paediatrics from the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry.

Dr Sivaranjani (L); A picture of the FSSAI order (R) | X/@jainshilpa_

Over the years, she emerged as a familiar voice in public health advocacy, using her platforms to raise awareness about child health, preventive paediatrics, and responsible medicine use. She has also authored the book 'Baby and Child Care', contributed articles to several publications, and frequently appears on television discussions addressing child welfare issues.

Her contributions earned her multiple honours, including the Times of India Rising Star Award in Paediatrics (2017) and the Visionary in First Aid and Preventive Paediatrics award from Times Now in both 2024 and 2025. The Andhra Pradesh government also nominated her for the Padma Awards in 2023.

Why She Fought Against Mislabelled ORS Drinks

Dr Sivaranjani began questioning the marketing of sugar-rich beverages under the guise of oral rehydration solutions nearly a decade ago. In 2022, she filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) before the Telangana High Court, arguing that several companies were misleading consumers and endangering public health, particularly that of children and diabetic patients.

Her efforts have now culminated in decisive regulatory action. On October 14, FSSAI ordered that no company could use 'ORS' in its branding unless its formulation conforms exactly to WHO standards. The regulator withdrew previous permissions that allowed the use of the term alongside disclaimers, calling such labels deceptive and in violation of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

“This victory belongs not to one person, but to people’s power, all the doctors, advocates, moms, and influencers who stood with me. I stood steadfast, and we won,” she said, in her social media post.

Her Story

Dr Sivaranjani’s journey into medicine was inspired by her family legacy, with both her father and grandfather serving in the profession. During her postgraduate training, she experienced a life-threatening choking incident and was saved by an intern who performed the Heimlich manoeuvre. The episode, she said, reinforced her belief in the importance of life-saving skills.

Since 2010, she has been conducting free first aid and CPR workshops across Hyderabad, training teachers, bus drivers, and parents. “So many unnecessary deaths can be avoided if people know these basic skills,” she had said in an interview once.