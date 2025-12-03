 Hyderabad Shocker: 2 Youths Found Dead In Autorickshaw Under Chandrayangutta Flyover After Drug Overdose – VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHyderabad Shocker: 2 Youths Found Dead In Autorickshaw Under Chandrayangutta Flyover After Drug Overdose – VIDEO

Hyderabad Shocker: 2 Youths Found Dead In Autorickshaw Under Chandrayangutta Flyover After Drug Overdose – VIDEO

Two youths, Jahangir (24) and Irfan (25), were found dead under Chandrayangutta flyover in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Police suspect a drug overdose, with three syringes recovered from the scene. Bodies were sent for post-mortem to confirm the cause. A third person, reportedly with them, is missing, crucial for the ongoing investigation.

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 05:53 PM IST
article-image
2 Youths Found Dead In Autorickshaw | X/@NewsMeter_In

Hyderabad: A shocking incident has come to light from Hyderabad's Chandrayangutta. The dead bodies of two youths were found under the Chandrayangutta flyover on Wednesday. Three syringes were found at the scene and the police suspect that the deaths were due to a drug overdose. The deceased have been identified as 24-year-old Jahangir and 25-year-old Irfan, residents of Pahadi Sharif and Pisal Banda.

Videos from the spot show police personnel present near the autorickshaw and the two dead bodies can also be seen inside the vehicle.

The bodies of the deceased were shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem examination to confirm the exact cause of death.

Read Also
VIDEO: Chaos Erupts At Hyderabad Airport Over Glitch In Check-In Systems; Several Flights Affected
article-image

According to police, a third person who was reportedly with the two youths is missing. Efforts are ongoing to trace him, as he is believed to be a crucial link in reconstructing the sequence of events.

FPJ Shorts
NEP 2020 Pushes Multilingual Learning: HEIs Directed To Implement ‘Learn One More Bharatiya Bhasha’ Initiative
NEP 2020 Pushes Multilingual Learning: HEIs Directed To Implement ‘Learn One More Bharatiya Bhasha’ Initiative
India Logged Over 13 Lakh Crimes Against Women In 3 Years, Uttar Pradesh Tops National Tally
India Logged Over 13 Lakh Crimes Against Women In 3 Years, Uttar Pradesh Tops National Tally
BCCI Unveils Team India's New Jersey With Tricolour Collar For ICC T20 World Cup 2026
BCCI Unveils Team India's New Jersey With Tricolour Collar For ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Rising Stress In SIR Duties: One BLO Attempts Suicide In Meerut, Another Dies Of Heart Attack In UP's Hathras
Rising Stress In SIR Duties: One BLO Attempts Suicide In Meerut, Another Dies Of Heart Attack In UP's Hathras

Police Action

The Clues Team visited the scene and collected forensic evidence. Police are also examining CCTV footage from nearby buildings and road junctions to track the movements of the victims and identify those involved.

A case has been registered under suspicious death, and a detailed investigation is underway. Police officials said more clarity would emerge after post-mortem reports and examination of technical evidence.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Hyderabad Shocker: 2 Youths Found Dead In Autorickshaw Under Chandrayangutta Flyover After Drug...

Hyderabad Shocker: 2 Youths Found Dead In Autorickshaw Under Chandrayangutta Flyover After Drug...

India Logged Over 13 Lakh Crimes Against Women In 3 Years, Uttar Pradesh Tops National Tally

India Logged Over 13 Lakh Crimes Against Women In 3 Years, Uttar Pradesh Tops National Tally

Rising Stress In SIR Duties: One BLO Attempts Suicide In Meerut, Another Dies Of Heart Attack In...

Rising Stress In SIR Duties: One BLO Attempts Suicide In Meerut, Another Dies Of Heart Attack In...

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Welcomes Calcutta HC Order Restoring 32,000 Primary Teachers’ Jobs,...

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Welcomes Calcutta HC Order Restoring 32,000 Primary Teachers’ Jobs,...

Rajasthan Jal Jeevan Mission Scam: Supreme Court Grants Bail To Former Minister Mahesh Joshi

Rajasthan Jal Jeevan Mission Scam: Supreme Court Grants Bail To Former Minister Mahesh Joshi