Hyderabad Shocker: 2 Youths Found Dead In Autorickshaw Under Chandrayangutta Flyover After Drug Overdose – VIDEO

2 Youths Found Dead In Autorickshaw | X/@NewsMeter_In

Hyderabad: A shocking incident has come to light from Hyderabad's Chandrayangutta. The dead bodies of two youths were found under the Chandrayangutta flyover on Wednesday. Three syringes were found at the scene and the police suspect that the deaths were due to a drug overdose. The deceased have been identified as 24-year-old Jahangir and 25-year-old Irfan, residents of Pahadi Sharif and Pisal Banda.

Videos from the spot show police personnel present near the autorickshaw and the two dead bodies can also be seen inside the vehicle.

The bodies of the deceased were shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem examination to confirm the exact cause of death.

According to police, a third person who was reportedly with the two youths is missing. Efforts are ongoing to trace him, as he is believed to be a crucial link in reconstructing the sequence of events.

Police Action

The Clues Team visited the scene and collected forensic evidence. Police are also examining CCTV footage from nearby buildings and road junctions to track the movements of the victims and identify those involved.

A case has been registered under suspicious death, and a detailed investigation is underway. Police officials said more clarity would emerge after post-mortem reports and examination of technical evidence.