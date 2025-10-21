Diwali 2025: Mumbai's MMR Sees Festive Trade Cross ₹70,000 Crore As India’s Sales Hit Record ₹6.05 Lakh Crore

Mumbai’s festive markets thrive as Diwali 2025 sales cross ₹70,000 crore in MMR, contributing to record national sales | FPJ

Mumbai: Mumbai’s Metropolitan Region (MMR) witnessed festive trade exceeding Rs 70,000 crore this Diwali. According to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), the total Diwali sales across the country reached a record Rs 6.05 lakh crore, comprising Rs 5.40 lakh crore in goods trade and Rs 65,000 crore in services, marking the highest festive business in India’s history.

Survey Highlights Role of Traditional Markets

CAIT’s research arm, CAIT Research and Trade Development Society, conducted a nationwide survey covering 60 major distribution centers, including all state capitals and Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

The findings reveal that non-corporate and traditional markets contributed 85% of total sales, underlining the vital role of small traders and local retail networks in driving India’s festive economy.

Shift Toward Indian-Made Products

The survey also showed a strong shift toward Indian-made products, with 87% of consumers prioritizing domestic goods, resulting in a 25% increase in sales of Indian products compared to last year. Overall, Diwali 2025 sales rose 25% from ₹4.25 lakh crore in 2024, reflecting high consumer confidence and growing purchasing power.

Sector-Wise Sales Breakdown

CAIT National President B.C. Bhartia provided a sector-wise breakdown of sales: grocery and FMCG items led with 12%, followed by gold and silver at 10%, electronics and electricals at 8%, consumer durables 7%, readymade garments 7%, gift items 7%, home décor 5%, furnishings and furniture 5%, sweets and savories 5%, textiles 4%, puja items 3%, fruits and dry fruits 3%, bakery and confectionery 3%, footwear 2%, and miscellaneous items 19%.

Services Sector Growth

The services sector also saw significant growth, generating Rs 65,000 crore through strong activity in hospitality, travel, taxi services, event management, tent and décor, manpower, and delivery services.

Employment Impact and Regional Participation

On employment impact, Shankar Thakkar, CAIT National Secretary, said that the festive trade created 50 lakh temporary jobs, with rural and semi-urban areas contributing 28% of total business, demonstrating economic empowerment beyond metropolitan cities.

Recommendations for Continued Growth

The report recommends simplifying GST procedures, expanding digital payments, improving logistics, and developing Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets to support continued growth.

Thakkar on Festive Prosperity

“This Diwali was historic, reflecting prosperity, economic confidence, and the growing strength of India’s retail sector,” said Thakkar.

“The thriving trade in Mumbai and across the country demonstrates the resilience and vitality of local markets, which remain the backbone of India’s festive economy.”

