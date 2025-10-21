Mumbai Rains: Heavy Downpour During Diwali Dampens Firecracker Fun; Netizens Say 'God Testing Quality Of Chinese Lights'

Heavy Downpour During Diwali Dampen Firecracker Celebrations |

Mumbai rains: As heavy rains lashed several parts of Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane areas, netizens have took to social media as the unseasonal change in weather has dampened plans of bursting firecrackers during Diwali. Many Mumbaikars took to social media to share witty takes about the sudden weather shift. One user joked and said, "Looks like God is testing the quality and durability of the Chinese lights this Diwali with unusual rains."

Another user joked, "Barish in October? Mumbai ne bola — “Diwali pe thoda extra lighting main karungi!”

Looks like God is testing the quality and durability of the chinese lights this diwali with unusual rains. #MumbaiRains #diwali pic.twitter.com/oVWmE6t9Zj — VN (@legal_criminal) October 21, 2025

Another user called Indra Dev in full Diwali Mood, "Indra Dev in full #Diwali mood After allowing us a dry Laxmi pooja day to celebrate yesterday, today in full mood! #NEMonsoon giving the assist with nature's fireworks."

Indra Dev in full #Diwali mood 😇



After allowing us a dry Laxmi pooja day to celebrate yesterday, today in full mood!#NEMonsoon giving the assist with nature's fireworks 🌧️#MumbaiRains #DiwaliRains pic.twitter.com/iNYoe3ao1i — अनामिका 🦋 (@nityaa78) October 21, 2025

A Mumbaikar who posted a video from Mumbai Central station said "no need of crackers today."

Rain is back in Mumbai i think no need of crackers today 🥲#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/OAR2ftmSV5 — Latest Updates (@Iam_Sh05) October 21, 2025

Other user called that the rains will reduce the air and dust pollutrion in the city caused by the bursting of firecrackers while some other joked that #Mumbairains "hashtag is now active 365 days a year." On Tuesday, the city Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 211, bringing the city under ‘Poor’ category air.

Happy Diwali Mumbaikar



Its Raining in Mumbai which will help reduce the air and dust pollution.#MumbaiRains #Mumbai #Diwali2025 pic.twitter.com/cdryJ4xDWe — David (@Davidapatriot) October 21, 2025

"Looks like God is celebrating the #Diwali today via thunderstorm in Mumbai," a user joked. After getting a sore throat from already high AQI & firecrackers, a user shared happiness as he had wished for rainfall to clear some air. Another user joked saying that rain has no religion and comes in all festivals. "Woh EID mein Bhi ataa hai, Woh Navratri Mein Bhi ataa hai, Woh Diwali mein bhi ataa hai, Baarish Ka Koi Dharm Nahi Hota, Kabhie bhi ataa hai." A user also shared a meme and said, "Trying to guess whether someone is bursting crackers or it's a thunderstorm."

Another user said, "Kal manushya ne phode, Aaj devta patake phod rahe," "Winter is coming bolte bolte barish kaha se aa gae," some other user added.

Trying to guess whether someone is bursting crackers or it's a thunderstorm #Mumbai #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/fo7HJQz2EZ — Rishabh (@Pun_Intended___) October 21, 2025

Mumbai weather news

On Tuesday, at 5 pm, the weather department issued a Nowcast alert for the districts of Mumbai and Thane for rainfall and thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds reaching at a speed of 30-40 kmph.

Read Also Mumbai Guide: Know Top 5 Spots To Soak In The Festive Spirit As The City Shines Bright On Diwali

According to the weather forecasts, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a drop in temperatures starting Sunday. While the next few days will see warm and humid conditions, cloud cover and light rain are likely to return over the weekend as weather systems shift over the Arabian Sea.



To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/