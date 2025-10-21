Navi Mumbai Tragedy: Six Dead, Including Child And Teen, In Two Separate Fire Tragedies In Vashi And Kamothe

Navi Mumbai: Six people, including a six-year-old girl and a 17-year-old college student, died of burns in two separate fire incidents in Navi Mumbai during the early hours of Tuesday. While four members of a family lost their lives in a midnight blaze at Raheja Residency in Vashi, a mother and daughter died in another fire that broke out just a few hours later in Kamothe.

Four Dead in Raheja Residency Fire, Vashi

The first fire was reported around 12:40 a.m. at Raheja Residency, Plot Nos. 48/24, 25, 26, Sector 14, Vashi. The blaze, which started on the 10th floor, spread rapidly to the 11th and 12th floors before being brought under control by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) Fire Department after nearly three hours.

Multiple fire tenders from Vashi, Nerul, Airoli, and Koparkhairane were deployed at the site.

“Four persons were found dead during the rescue operation, while around 10 to 15 others were safely evacuated,” said Purushottam Jadhav, Chief Fire Officer, NMMC. “The fire originated from a flat on the 10th floor, though the exact cause is under investigation.” Prima facie, a short circuit in the air conditioner of flat no. 1005 is suspected.

The deceased were identified as Vedika Sundar Balakrishnan (6), her parents Sundar Balakrishnan (44) and Pooja Rajan (39) from flat no. 1205, and Kamla Hiralal Jain (84), a bedridden senior citizen from flat no. 1005.

Firemen’s Heroic Rescue Efforts

“Our men went through the flames, risking their lives to pull out people. We had banged the doors of flat no. 1205, but there was no response. The family was inside the bathroom, which was not known to anyone,” said Jadhav. “Many were scared to step out, and we had to convince them to open the doors. One 21-year-old boy who had locked himself in the bathroom was rescued after much persuasion.”

The deceased Balakrishnan family reportedly died due to smoke inhalation, while Jain was charred to death as she could not be evacuated in time.

NMMC Commissioner Kailash Shinde visited the spot and met affected families. “The fire team reached immediately after receiving the 12:40 a.m. call, but the fire had already spread. The deceased family was found unconscious and rushed to the hospital but could not be saved. A complete fire safety audit will be conducted,” Shinde said.

Two Killed in Kamothe Fire Hours Later

Just a few hours later, around 6:02 a.m., another fire broke out at Ambe Shraddha residential building in Sector 36, Kamothe, under Panvel Municipal Corporation limits. The blaze, suspected to have started due to a short circuit, was followed by a cylinder blast that intensified the fire in a third-floor duplex flat.

Two residents Rekha Sisodia and her 17-year-old daughter Payal Sisodia were found dead on their bed.

“Based on the site condition, it appears the fire started at least 45 minutes before the cylinder blast,” said Praveen Bodake, Chief Fire Officer, CIDCO. “Cylinders usually explode only after prolonged exposure to heat. Both victims likely inhaled smoke and fell unconscious before being charred.”

Bodake also stated that the 12-storey building lacked proper fire safety measures and ventilation. Two other family members survived as they were away for work at the time of the incident.