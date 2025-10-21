Mumbai News: BEST To Run 134 Extra Buses Across City And Suburbs For Bhau Beej Festival On October 23

BEST to run 134 additional buses across Mumbai and suburbs on October 23 to cater to Beej festival commuters | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: In anticipation of the increased travel demand on the occasion of Beej festival, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking will operate 134 extra buses across Mumbai and adjoining areas on 23rd October.

Extended Routes Across City and Suburbs

"These additional buses will serve routes across Mumbai city, its eastern and western suburbs, as well as extended regions such as Thane, Mira Road, and Bhayandar. In Thane, key pick-up points will include Marathon Chowk, Kopri, Cadbury Junction, and Dadlani Park", stated a senior BEST official.

In Navi Mumbai, enhanced services will be available in prominent localities including Koparkhairane, Nerul, Airoli, Ghansoli Gaon, and CBD Belapur, aimed at improving connectivity and easing commuter travel during the festive period.

Passenger Management Measures

"To manage the expected surge in passengers, BEST will also deploy traffic inspectors and transport officers at major bus stops and railway station depots" official said.

The undertaking has urged commuters to take advantage of the extended services and cooperate with staff to ensure smooth operations during the festival.

