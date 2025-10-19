 Mumbai: 43-Year-Old BEST Bus Driver Booked For Threatening Female Lawyer, Damaging Her Car In Bandra
Mumbai's Bandra police registered a case against BEST bus driver Nazimuddin Shaikh, 43, for allegedly threatening a female lawyer, Namrata Parekh, 41, and damaging her car. The incident occurred at Lucky Junction signal when Shaikh opened the bus door recklessly. He was booked under sections 125 and 324(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 10:34 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: 43-Year-Old BEST Bus Driver Booked For Threatening Female Lawyer, Damaging Her Car In Bandra | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Bandra police on Friday registered a case against a BEST bus driver for allegedly threatening and endangering the life of a female lawyer in Bandra West.

The accused, identified as Nazimuddin Shaikh, 43, was apprehended by patrolling officers after he allegedly misbehaved with Namrata Parekh, 41, a practising lawyer, and damaged her car. Shaikh has been booked under sections 125 (causing hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety) and 324(2) (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The police served him a notice, and his act has also been reported to BEST officials.

According to the FIR, the complainant, Parekh, resides in Andheri West. The incident took place around 9:45 a.m. on Friday, when she was driving to work in Fort. She had left her Andheri West, home around 9:00 a.m. and stopped at the Lucky Junction signal in Bandra West.  While she was waiting at the signal, a BEST bus came up on her left. The incident escalated when Shaikh opened the bus door without checking for vehicles on the right side, causing damage to her car. Suddenly, the driver opened the door, which hit her car’s windscreen and then struck the bonnet, causing visible damage.

After the incident, Parekh got out of her car and noted the bus registration number. “Despite being at fault, the driver continued to argue with Parekh. She immediately informed the police at the nearby Lucky Junction police post. The driver was brought to the police station, and a case was registered against him under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” a police officer said.

