 'Can't Erase My Dad's Name': Riteish Deshmukh Condemns BJP Chief Ravindra Chavan's Statement On Erasing Vilasrao Deshmukh’s Legacy
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Can't Erase My Dad's Name': Riteish Deshmukh Condemns BJP Chief Ravindra Chavan's Statement On Erasing Vilasrao Deshmukh’s Legacy

'Can't Erase My Dad's Name': Riteish Deshmukh Condemns BJP Chief Ravindra Chavan's Statement On Erasing Vilasrao Deshmukh’s Legacy

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh emotionally responded to Maharashtra BJP chief Ravindra Chavan’s remarks claiming memories of his late father, former CM Vilasrao Deshmukh, would be “wiped out” from Latur. Riteish said true legacies are etched in hearts and cannot be erased. Congress condemned BJP’s comments as arrogant and an attempt to diminish Vilasrao’s contributions.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 01:32 PM IST
article-image
'Can't Erase My Dad's Name': Riteish Deshmukh Condemns BJP Chief Ravindra Chavan's Statement On Erasing Vilasrao Deshmukh’s Legacy | File Pics

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh on Tuesday came out with an emotional response to remarks by Maharashtra BJP chief Ravindra Chavan about his late father and former Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh.

Bollywood Actor Riteish Deshmukh's Statement

"I say with folded hands that the names of those who lived for the people are etched on their minds. What is written can be erased, but you can't erase what is etched," the 47-year-old actor said in a video statement.

In controversial remarks, the BJP leader on Monday said memories of the late Congress stalwart would be "wiped out" from his hometown Latur.

FPJ Shorts
Mustafizur Rahman Unlikely To Get Compensation After Being Released By Kolkata Knight Riders
Mustafizur Rahman Unlikely To Get Compensation After Being Released By Kolkata Knight Riders
'I Will Respond When Provoked': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Ahead Of Pune Municipal Corporation Elections 2026
'I Will Respond When Provoked': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Ahead Of Pune Municipal Corporation Elections 2026
Bihar Board Class 10 Admit Card 2026 Released For Schools At exam.biharboardonline.com; Exams From January 20
Bihar Board Class 10 Admit Card 2026 Released For Schools At exam.biharboardonline.com; Exams From January 20
'Media Presented My Remarks Differently': Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Clarifies, Says His Comment On BJP Was 'Misrepresented'
'Media Presented My Remarks Differently': Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Clarifies, Says His Comment On BJP Was 'Misrepresented'
Read Also
Maharashtra: BJP MP & Former Union Minister Narayan Rane Denies Retirement Rumors, Affirms...
article-image

Addressing party workers, Chavan had said, "On seeing your enthusiasm, (I can say) 100 per cent that the memories of Vilasrao Deshmukh would be wiped out from this city (Latur)." The remarks drew sharp criticism from the Congress, which accused the BJP of trying to diminish the contributions of a leader who dedicated his life to the state's development.

Such statements reflect arrogance of power and ignorance about Deshmukh's legacy, the party said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Media Presented My Remarks Differently': Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Clarifies, Says His...

'Media Presented My Remarks Differently': Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Clarifies, Says His...

'Can't Erase My Dad's Name': Riteish Deshmukh Condemns BJP Chief Ravindra Chavan's Statement On...

'Can't Erase My Dad's Name': Riteish Deshmukh Condemns BJP Chief Ravindra Chavan's Statement On...

Maharashtra: BJP MP & Former Union Minister Narayan Rane Denies Retirement Rumors, Affirms...

Maharashtra: BJP MP & Former Union Minister Narayan Rane Denies Retirement Rumors, Affirms...

BMC Elections 2026: 5 Pressing Issues Faced By Mumbaikars That Have Taken Centre Stage Ahead Of...

BMC Elections 2026: 5 Pressing Issues Faced By Mumbaikars That Have Taken Centre Stage Ahead Of...

'I Do Not Know Anything About This': Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar On Narayan Rane's Retirement...

'I Do Not Know Anything About This': Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar On Narayan Rane's Retirement...