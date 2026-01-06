'Can't Erase My Dad's Name': Riteish Deshmukh Condemns BJP Chief Ravindra Chavan's Statement On Erasing Vilasrao Deshmukh’s Legacy | File Pics

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh on Tuesday came out with an emotional response to remarks by Maharashtra BJP chief Ravindra Chavan about his late father and former Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh.

Bollywood Actor Riteish Deshmukh's Statement

"I say with folded hands that the names of those who lived for the people are etched on their minds. What is written can be erased, but you can't erase what is etched," the 47-year-old actor said in a video statement.

In controversial remarks, the BJP leader on Monday said memories of the late Congress stalwart would be "wiped out" from his hometown Latur.

Addressing party workers, Chavan had said, "On seeing your enthusiasm, (I can say) 100 per cent that the memories of Vilasrao Deshmukh would be wiped out from this city (Latur)." The remarks drew sharp criticism from the Congress, which accused the BJP of trying to diminish the contributions of a leader who dedicated his life to the state's development.

Such statements reflect arrogance of power and ignorance about Deshmukh's legacy, the party said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/