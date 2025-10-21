 Mumbai: Toxic Chemicals Found In Most Firecrackers Sold For Diwali, Reveals Awaaz Foundation Study
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Toxic Chemicals Found In Most Firecrackers Sold For Diwali, Reveals Awaaz Foundation Study

Mumbai: Toxic Chemicals Found In Most Firecrackers Sold For Diwali, Reveals Awaaz Foundation Study

According to the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, excessive levels of barium can lead to hypokalemia (decreased blood potassium), which in turn may cause tachycardia, fluctuating blood pressure, muscle weakness, and paralysis.

Manoj RamakrishnanUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 09:59 PM IST
article-image
People bursting firecrackers on the occasion of Diwali at Marine Drive in Mumbai | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

Labels on most firecrackers sold during Diwali in Mumbai fail to disclose their full list of chemical components, with many toxic ingredients missing, according to a recent study by anti-noise campaign group Awaaz Foundation. The group conducted chemical testing on firecrackers collected from various stalls across the city.

The analysis revealed that a majority of the 25 firecracker samples tested positive for barium, a chemical classified as a toxin. According to the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, excessive levels of barium can lead to hypokalemia (decreased blood potassium), which in turn may cause tachycardia, fluctuating blood pressure, muscle weakness, and paralysis.

Other samples contained titanium, which can trigger inflammation; chlorine, known to cause diarrhea and dehydration; and silicon, which can lead to brain fog and fatigue.

The study also found that over three-fifths of the samples did not mention their noise levels on the packaging. Moreover, potassium nitrate, a chemical that can impair the blood’s oxygen supply, cause headaches, and damage the kidneys in high concentrations, was found in several samples but was not listed on their labels.

FPJ Shorts
DoorDash Driver Livie Henderson Fired After Reporting Sexual Assault Incident During Delivery In New York - VIDEO
DoorDash Driver Livie Henderson Fired After Reporting Sexual Assault Incident During Delivery In New York - VIDEO
Vashi Fire: Karani Family Saves Home Amid Blaze In Adjacent Flat
Vashi Fire: Karani Family Saves Home Amid Blaze In Adjacent Flat
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Visits New Delhi Railway Station For Second Time To Inspect Passenger Facilities Ahead Of Chhath Puja - VIDEO
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Visits New Delhi Railway Station For Second Time To Inspect Passenger Facilities Ahead Of Chhath Puja - VIDEO
Trump-Putin Meet: White House Dismisses Speculation, Says 'No Plans In Immediate Future'
Trump-Putin Meet: White House Dismisses Speculation, Says 'No Plans In Immediate Future'

Sumaira Abdulali, founder of Awaaz Foundation, said that the effects of toxic crackers were visible this year as heavy rains just before Diwali worsened pollution levels.

“Despite years of testing and campaigning, the state government has failed to control the adverse health effects caused by the bursting of toxic firecrackers,” said Abdulali.

Read Also
Mumbai Crime: Borivali Railway Police Arrest 28-Year-Old Man For Assaulting Woman At Station
article-image

The findings come amid a sharp decline in Mumbai’s Air Quality Index (AQI) during the festive period. According to data from the India Meteorological Department’s Colaba station, the AQI touched 341 (‘very poor’ category). The city’s average AQI worsened from 187 on Monday evening to 217 on Tuesday morning, largely due to firecracker emissions.

“The results of the testing for chemical content in commonly available firecrackers show extremely toxic heavy metals being released into the air, aggravating the already deteriorating air quality immediately following Diwali,” Abdulali added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vashi Fire: Karani Family Saves Home Amid Blaze In Adjacent Flat

Vashi Fire: Karani Family Saves Home Amid Blaze In Adjacent Flat

Mumbai Airport Customs Bust Hydroponic Weed Smuggling Worth ₹7.86 Crore

Mumbai Airport Customs Bust Hydroponic Weed Smuggling Worth ₹7.86 Crore

Central Railway Vigilance Busts Ticket Black Marketing Racket On Varanasi-Mumbai Mahanagari Express

Central Railway Vigilance Busts Ticket Black Marketing Racket On Varanasi-Mumbai Mahanagari Express

Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik Gifts 101 Milch Cattle To Flood-Affected Farmers As Diwali...

Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik Gifts 101 Milch Cattle To Flood-Affected Farmers As Diwali...

JUH Urges Waqf Trusts To Register Properties On UMEED Portal Before December 5

JUH Urges Waqf Trusts To Register Properties On UMEED Portal Before December 5