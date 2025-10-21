Mumbai Crime: Borivali Railway Police Arrest 28-Year-Old Man For Assaulting Woman At Station | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The Borivali Railway Police arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly molesting a woman at Borivali railway station on October 19. The court has sent the accused to judicial custody.

About The Incident

According to the police, the woman’s mother had died in Nagpur, and she was planning to travel there. She decided to go to the railway station and take whichever express train was available for Nagpur. She was sitting on a bench at platform number three around 1.30 am when the accused, who was under the influence of alcohol, touched her inappropriately.

The woman immediately approached the police, who registered a case against the accused under Section 74 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused, who works as a video editor with a production house, was arrested and is currently lodged in Thane jail. The police have not disclosed his name.

