 Mumbai Crime: Borivali Railway Police Arrest 28-Year-Old Man For Assaulting Woman At Station
A 28-year-old man was arrested at Borivali railway station on October 19 for allegedly molesting a woman late at night. The victim, en route to Nagpur after her mother’s death, was sitting on a platform bench when the intoxicated accused touched her inappropriately. Police registered a case under Section 74 BNS, and the man is now in judicial custody.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 11:42 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Crime: Borivali Railway Police Arrest 28-Year-Old Man For Assaulting Woman At Station | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The Borivali Railway Police arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly molesting a woman at Borivali railway station on October 19. The court has sent the accused to judicial custody.

About The Incident

According to the police, the woman’s mother had died in Nagpur, and she was planning to travel there. She decided to go to the railway station and take whichever express train was available for Nagpur. She was sitting on a bench at platform number three around 1.30 am when the accused, who was under the influence of alcohol, touched her inappropriately.

