Viral Video: Man Spotted Leaning Out Of Moving Car's Sunroof On Mumbai's Bandra Worli Sea Link |

Mumbai: Commuters on the Bandra Worli Sea Link were left stunned on Tuesday morning after spotting a person dangerously leaning out of the sunroof of a moving car. The incident occurred around 11:17 am on October 21, when a passer-by captured the risky act and posted it on social media, tagging the Mumbai Traffic Police.

Video Shared on X Sparks Concern

The video, posted by an X user, showed a person half out of the car’s sunroof as the vehicle cruised along the busy Sea Link. The user tagged @MTPHereToHelp, @CPMumbaiPolice, and @MumbaiPolice, urging authorities to take strict action against the driver for violating traffic safety norms.

Mumbai Traffic Police Acknowledge the Post

The Mumbai Traffic Police swiftly responded to the viral clip. From their official X handle, they wrote, “We have informed Worli Traffic Division.”

Authorities are expected to review CCTV footage from the Sea Link to identify the car and its occupants. Officials have repeatedly warned motorists to follow traffic rules strictly on the Sea Link, where high-speed driving and stunts are strictly prohibited.

A Growing Concern on Mumbai’s Roads

In recent months, there has been a noticeable rise in risky road behaviour across the city. Motorists and passengers have been spotted performing dangerous acts or filming stunts on busy routes like the Sea Link, often disregarding safety and traffic laws.

Recent Sea Link Accident Highlights Ongoing Safety Issues

Earlier this month, an accident occurred between a taxi and a Hyundai Verna on the Worli–Bandra Sea Link on a Saturday morning. While no fatalities were reported, the taxi driver and one passenger sustained injuries and were later declared stable. Both vehicles were travelling northbound when the collision took place.

According to police reports, the car rammed into the taxi from behind, causing it to overturn. The driver of the Hyundai Verna fled the scene immediately after the crash. The Worli Police have since registered a case of rash and negligent driving against the unidentified driver and are examining CCTV footage to trace him.

Accident Details

The incident occurred around 11:20 am when both vehicles were travelling from Worli towards Bandra. The car driver reportedly lost control, hitting the taxi with such force that it overturned.

The taxi driver, Amjar Hussain Khan (49), a resident of Mira Road (West), suffered leg injuries, while a passenger, Devilal Sony, sustained injuries to his right foot. Both were taken to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra (West) for treatment. The taxi owner, Mashaa Shaikh, is a resident of Tardeo.

An eyewitness told police that the car driver was travelling with his family or a few others but fled immediately after the incident without offering help.

Police Investigation Underway

The Worli Police are now analysing surveillance footage from the Sea Link to identify the vehicle and apprehend the suspect. Officials said that the case highlights the growing disregard for traffic rules on the Sea Link, which has seen a surge in reckless driving and stunts despite regular police monitoring.