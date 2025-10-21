Mumbai Police Rescues Abandoned Newborn Found Between Parked Vans In Goregaon | VIDEO | X

Mumbai: In a heart-rending late-night rescue, Mumbai Police officers from the Bangur Nagar Police Station discovered an abandoned newborn baby between two parked vans in Goregaon. The incident came to light around midnight when Beat Marshals, while patrolling the area, noticed faint cries coming from a dimly lit stretch of road.

On inspecting the spot, they found a baby wrapped in a cloth, left unattended in the open. Acting swiftly, the officers, with the help of the Nirbhaya Squad, rushed the newborn to Shatabdi Hospital for medical care. Doctors immediately provided treatment and confirmed that the baby was safe and stable. The information of this incident was shared by the official X handle of Mumbai Police.

After receiving necessary medical attention, the infant was discharged and taken into custody by the Bangur Nagar Police. With continued assistance from the Nirbhaya Squad, the baby was later handed over to St. Catherine’s Home in Andheri (West), a childcare institution that provides care for abandoned and orphaned children.

Police have registered a case against unknown individuals under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code relating to child abandonment. An investigation is underway to identify those responsible. The Mumbai Police’s timely action has drawn praise from citizens online, with many commending their compassion and quick response.

Similar incident

Earlier this month in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, residents of a residential colony alerted authorities after finding a two-day-old baby girl abandoned near a garbage dump. The infant was rescued by local police and admitted to a nearby government hospital. She was later moved to a child welfare centre after recovery.