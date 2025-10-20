Mumbai: Newborn Baby Girl Found Abandoned Behind Anthony Tower In Malad West, Rushed To Hospital After Suffering Ant Bites

A newborn baby girl was found abandoned behind Anthony Tower in Malad West on Saturday. | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A newborn baby girl was found abandoned behind Anthony Tower in Malad West on Saturday. Police personnel discovered her around 11:30pm near a creek between two buses.

Infant Rushed to Hospital After Ant Bite Incident

The infant was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital with ant bites on her body. A case has been registered against an unidentified person under Section 93 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the person responsible and investigate further. The baby is receiving treatment, and the police are working to ensure her safety and wellbeing.

