Mumbai: Newborn Baby Girl Found Abandoned Behind Anthony Tower In Malad West, Rushed To Hospital After Suffering Ant Bites

Mumbai: A newborn baby girl was found abandoned behind Anthony Tower in Malad West on Saturday. Police personnel discovered her around 11:30pm near a creek between two buses.
Read Also
Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Father Accused Of Killing 15-Year-Old Daughter And Injuring Wife In...
Infant Rushed to Hospital After Ant Bite Incident
The infant was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital with ant bites on her body. A case has been registered against an unidentified person under Section 93 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the person responsible and investigate further. The baby is receiving treatment, and the police are working to ensure her safety and wellbeing.
To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/
FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra AYUSH 2025: CAP Round-3 Seat Matrix To Out Today; Check Important Dates
Pune College Denies Caste Bias Claim After Ex-Student Alleges Job Loss Over Verification Delay
RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Urges Biharis To Light Lamps Of Change As RJD Fields 143 Candidates For Upcoming Assembly Elections
'Ayodhya Was Humiliated By Invaders Now Grand Divine City': UP CM Yogi Adityanath