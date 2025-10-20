Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Father Accused Of Killing 15-Year-Old Daughter And Injuring Wife In Vakola

The Mumbai Crime Branch arrested Mohammad Suleman Rajjak Kujra,40, accused of killing his 15-year-old daughter and injuring his wife in Vakola. | FP Photo

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch arrested Mohammad Suleman Rajjak Kujra,40, accused of killing his 15-year-old daughter and injuring his wife in Vakola. On October 15, Kujra attacked his wife Nasima,35 and daughter Asgari with a heavy weapon after an argument at their Kalina home. Asgari succumbed to injuries, while Nasima was hospitalised.

FIR Lodged at Vakola Police Station

An FIR was filed under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Vakola Police Station. Kujra fled to Bihar, but the Crime Branch tracked him using technical analysis. The team, including Inspector Laxmikant Salunkhe and others, apprehended him, ensuring justice for the victims.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/