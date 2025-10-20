 Thane Policeman Loses ₹2.50 Lakh After SIM Card Cloning Scam Drains Bank Account In Sophisticated Cyber Fraud
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane Policeman Loses ₹2.50 Lakh After SIM Card Cloning Scam Drains Bank Account In Sophisticated Cyber Fraud

Thane Policeman Loses ₹2.50 Lakh After SIM Card Cloning Scam Drains Bank Account In Sophisticated Cyber Fraud

According to the police, the complainant, a constable residing in Thane, first encountered issues with his mobile phone on August 18 when his SIM card became non-functional.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 11:51 AM IST
article-image
A 39-year-old policeman from Thane has become the latest victim of a SIM card cloning scam, losing Rs2.50 lakh from his bank account. | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 39-year-old policeman from Thane has become the latest victim of a SIM card cloning scam, losing Rs2.50 lakh from his bank account.

Constable Faces Repeated SIM Card Issues

According to the police, the complainant, a constable residing in Thane, first encountered issues with his mobile phone on August 18 when his SIM card became non-functional. He promptly replaced it with a new SIM card for the same number. However, a few days later, he noticed that his phone had no network again. Visiting a mobile phone gallery, he obtained another SIM card for the same number and activated it.

The constable’s ordeal came to light on September 2 when he visited an ATM to withdraw money, only to discover that his bank account had been drained. Upon checking his account statement at the bank, he learned that an unknown person had siphoned off around Rs2.50 lakh from his account between August 27 and September 2. Alarmed, he reported the fraud to the cybercrime helpline.

FPJ Shorts
'No Signs, No Diversions': Diwali Pahat Bring Traffic Chaos In Jogeshwari, Parel, Dadar; Police Reacts | Watch Video
'No Signs, No Diversions': Diwali Pahat Bring Traffic Chaos In Jogeshwari, Parel, Dadar; Police Reacts | Watch Video
Muhurat Trading Timing Confirmed For Diwali, BSE & NSE To Host Special One-Hour Session On October 21
Muhurat Trading Timing Confirmed For Diwali, BSE & NSE To Host Special One-Hour Session On October 21
'Shame On You': Navjot Singh Sidhu Slams Fan For Spreading Fake News About Gautam Gambhir Amid IND vs AUS Series
'Shame On You': Navjot Singh Sidhu Slams Fan For Spreading Fake News About Gautam Gambhir Amid IND vs AUS Series
US President Donald Trump Claims He Prevented India-Pakistan Conflict By Threatening 200 Percent Tariffs
US President Donald Trump Claims He Prevented India-Pakistan Conflict By Threatening 200 Percent Tariffs
Read Also
Mumbai: Emmay Entertainment Loses ₹6.75 Lakh In Online Wine Scam, Bank Accounts Frozen Following...
article-image

FIR Filed Under IT Act Sections 66C and 66D

The Thane police have registered a case under sections 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act. The complainant provided two email addresses used by the scammers to perpetrate the fraud.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'No Signs, No Diversions': Diwali Pahat Bring Traffic Chaos In Jogeshwari, Parel, Dadar; Police...

'No Signs, No Diversions': Diwali Pahat Bring Traffic Chaos In Jogeshwari, Parel, Dadar; Police...

Massive Traffic Snarls In Thane As Diwali Pahat Celebrations Grip, Stretching Across Key Roads...

Massive Traffic Snarls In Thane As Diwali Pahat Celebrations Grip, Stretching Across Key Roads...

Household Move Turns Costly: Movers & Packers Staff Flee With Gold Ornaments Worth ₹6.8 Lakh In...

Household Move Turns Costly: Movers & Packers Staff Flee With Gold Ornaments Worth ₹6.8 Lakh In...

Mumbai: Borivali Police Arrest Auto-Rickshaw Driver For Verbally Abusing And Physically Assaulting...

Mumbai: Borivali Police Arrest Auto-Rickshaw Driver For Verbally Abusing And Physically Assaulting...

Centre Government Approves ₹1,950 Crore For Flood-Relief In Karnataka & Maharashtra

Centre Government Approves ₹1,950 Crore For Flood-Relief In Karnataka & Maharashtra