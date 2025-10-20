Thane Policeman Loses ₹2.50 Lakh After SIM Card Cloning Scam Drains Bank Account In Sophisticated Cyber Fraud

A 39-year-old policeman from Thane has become the latest victim of a SIM card cloning scam, losing Rs2.50 lakh from his bank account. | Representational Image

Constable Faces Repeated SIM Card Issues

According to the police, the complainant, a constable residing in Thane, first encountered issues with his mobile phone on August 18 when his SIM card became non-functional. He promptly replaced it with a new SIM card for the same number. However, a few days later, he noticed that his phone had no network again. Visiting a mobile phone gallery, he obtained another SIM card for the same number and activated it.

The constable’s ordeal came to light on September 2 when he visited an ATM to withdraw money, only to discover that his bank account had been drained. Upon checking his account statement at the bank, he learned that an unknown person had siphoned off around Rs2.50 lakh from his account between August 27 and September 2. Alarmed, he reported the fraud to the cybercrime helpline.

FIR Filed Under IT Act Sections 66C and 66D

The Thane police have registered a case under sections 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act. The complainant provided two email addresses used by the scammers to perpetrate the fraud.

