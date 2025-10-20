 Mumbai: Emmay Entertainment Loses ₹6.75 Lakh In Online Wine Scam, Bank Accounts Frozen Following Police Complaint
Mumbai: Emmay Entertainment Loses ₹6.75 Lakh In Online Wine Scam, Bank Accounts Frozen Following Police Complaint

The delivery never arrived despite repeated assurances from the person handling the order, Ajay Kumar, who claimed the vehicle had broken down.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 11:43 AM IST
article-image
Emmay Entertainment Motion Pictures LLP, a film production company in Vile Parle East was defrauded of Rs 6.75 lakh while placing bulk wine orders for Diwali celebrations. | Representative Image

Mumbai: Emmay Entertainment Motion Pictures LLP, a film production company in Vile Parle East was defrauded of Rs 6.75 lakh while placing bulk wine orders for Diwali celebrations. The delivery never arrived despite repeated assurances from the person handling the order, Ajay Kumar, who claimed the vehicle had broken down.

Firm Loses ₹6.75 Lakh in Online Wine Purchase Scam

The scam began on October 15 when the company’s admin head, MM Bhavesh, ordered Rs9 lakh worth of wine from an online-listed shop. The fraudster had manipulated the shop’s Google listing. The company paid Rs4.5 lakh initially and later Rs2.25 lakh as a partial advance, but the delivery never came, prompting a complaint with Vile Parle police, who have asked the bank to freeze the accounts involved.

