 Mumbai: Two Arrested After Concrete Block Kills 22-Year-Old Sanskruti Amin; Locals Protest Delay In Nabbing Developer
Megha KuchikUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 11:35 AM IST
article-image
The Dindoshi City Civil and Sessions Court on October 17 remanded Shambhu Kumar Palat Paswan, 29, a site engineer, and Gaurav Dineshbhai Sondagar, 39, a site manager, to judicial custody in connection with the death of 22-year-old Sanskruti Amin. | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Dindoshi City Civil and Sessions Court on October 17 remanded Shambhu Kumar Palat Paswan, 29, a site engineer, and Gaurav Dineshbhai Sondagar, 39, a site manager, to judicial custody in connection with the death of 22-year-old Sanskruti Amin. The tragic incident occurred on October 8, when a concrete block fell from the 21st floor of an underconstruction building owned by M/s Shraddha Lifestyle LLP, striking and instantly killing Amin as she left her Santacruz East residence around 9.30am.

FIR Blames Builder for Negligence

According to the FIR, Amin’s father alleged the construction company failed to implement adequate safety measures, leading to the fatal accident. The Meghwadi police registered a case against Shraddha Lifestyle LLP and responsible individuals under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Twelve days after the incident, no further arrests have been made, prompting outrage among residents and Amin’s relatives, who are demanding the arrest of the developer, Bhavesh Sanghrajka, 43. On Sunday, at least 300 citizens staged a protest in Santacruz East, reiterating their call for justice.

TISS Student Groups Condemn Police Action, Call It ‘Criminalisation Of Expression’ Over Arrest...
article-image

Residents Renew Demand for Developer’s Arrest

Resident Harush Kotian said, “On October 19, we again staged a protest and are continuously demanding the arrest of the developer. The police have not arrested him yet. His name is Bhavesh Sanghrajka. As per our information, the arrested manager and engineer had informed the developer about the dangerous condition at the construction site, but he ignored it.”

