 'People Are Fed Up': Nagpur Congress Holds Protest; Slams Forged Action On Jobless, Handcart Vendors & Civic Failures | Video
The Congress workers has also warned Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) of intense agitation if immediate solutions are not provided for the issues.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Nagpur Congress Holds Protest in front of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) |

Nagpur: The Nagpur City Congress on October 20 held protest in front of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) over poor civic conditions in the city. In addition to this, the party also alleged NMC of taking unlawful action against the poor, jobless, handcart individuals and also filing criminal charges against them. The Congress workers has also warned of intense agitation if immediate solutions are not provided for the issues.

Why is Nagpur Congress protesting?

According to General Secretary, Congress, Ketan Thakre, the people of Nagpur are fed up with the administration due the problems with the basic amenities including roads, garbabge management and pothholes.

In addition to this, Thakre also alleged that an unauthorized action such as filing criminal charges has been started against the poor, people without jobs, and those with handcarts.

Development projects in Nagpur

In another news, last month, the Maharashtra state Cabinet had approved Rs 6,500-crore ‘New Nagpur’ project, aimed at transforming Hingna taluka into a significant business hub with a futuristic design. Central to the project is an International Business and Finance Centre (IBFC) that will provide support to various industries, startups, and corporate offices.

The project will cover 692.06 hectares in Mouza Godhni (Rithi) and Mouza Ladgaon (Rithi), with Rs 3,000 crore allocated for land acquisition and Rs 3,500 crore for Phase I, funded through a loan from HUDCO. The initiative aims to create over five lakh jobs and includes advanced features such as an underground utility tunnel system, smart utilities, and green planning.

Not just this, earlier this month, The European Investment Bank (EIB) had announced funding of Rs 2,461 crores for the Nagpur Metro extension. This new metro expansion is projected to reduce the city’s transport-related carbon emissions by 22 percent once fully operational.

