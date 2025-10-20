Palghar News: Cyber Police Recover ₹41,550 In Online Sextortion Case After 2.5-Year Pursuit | Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra: In a significant victory against online sextortion rackets, the Cyber Police Station under the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate has successfully recovered ₹41,550 extorted from a city resident through cyber blackmail. The recovery came after an extensive two years and six months of sustained legal and technical follow-up.

Victim Trapped Through Obscene Video Call

The victim, identified as Mukesh Chaudhary, a resident under the jurisdiction of Navghar Police Station, received a WhatsApp video call from an unidentified woman in April 2023. During the conversation, the woman engaged him in obscene talk and convinced him to undress on video. Unbeknownst to the victim, the video was secretly recorded.

Moments later, the woman began blackmailing him—threatening to share the explicit video and morphed obscene photos with his contacts as well as on social media unless he paid money. Fearing defamation and social humiliation, the victim transferred a total of ₹41,550 to her.

Cyber Police Trace and Block Fraudulent Accounts

Realising he had been trapped in a cybercrime, the victim filed a complaint on 17 April 2023 at the Cyber Police Station. The case was also registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

Following the complaint, cyber police traced multiple beneficiary accounts used to siphon off the extorted funds. A total of four bank accounts linked to the fraudulent transactions were identified, and the funds were blocked.

Court Order Enables Full Recovery of Funds

To retrieve the money, the Cyber Police advised the complainant to file a petition before the court. After detailed reports were submitted by the Cyber Police and court orders were obtained, the team coordinated with banks and ensured the recovery of the entire extorted amount of ₹41,550, which has now been credited back to the complainant’s original account.

A symbolic cheque handover ceremony was held to officially return the recovered funds to the victim.

Police Warn Public Against Sextortion Scams

Police have issued a strong warning against rising cases of sextortion and online blackmail. Citizens are urged to stay alert and follow these safety tips:

. Do not engage in video calls with unknown persons.

. Never share personal or sensitive pictures or information online.

. Avoid clicking on suspicious links or downloading APK files.

. Do not fall prey to emotional manipulation or threats from strangers online.

. Report any cyber fraud immediately to the police.

. Report cybercrime at 1930 / 1945 (Cyber Helpline) or on www.cybercrime.gov.in

Also Watch:

The Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate has appealed to citizens to contact their nearest police station without delay if they face cyber harassment or blackmail.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/