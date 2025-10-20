Mumbai Fraud: Nepali Man Duped Of ₹27.44 Lakh In London Job And Visa Scam; Kandivali Duo Absconding

Kandivali police launch search for absconding duo accused in ₹27.44 lakh London job scam | Representative Image

Mumbai: A Nepali national was cheated of around Rs27.44 lakh by two Kandivali West-based persons on the pretext of securing a job and work visa in London.

The Kandivali police have registered a case of cheating and embezzlement against Rohit Sonagara and Akanksha Tiwari, both of whom fled before the case was filed. A special operation has been launched to apprehend them.

Victim’s Complaint and Payment Details

Vikas Khatiwada, originally from Nepal and residing on Farooq Bhai Road, Agripada, met Rohit and Akanksha in June 2024. Rohit owns Achiv International in Raghuleela Mall, Kandivali West, while Akanksha works there as a visa counsellor. They allegedly promised to secure a job in London for Vikas’s wife, along with a work visa and permanent position, demanding payments for the same.

Fraudulent Promises and Evasion

Trusting them, Vikas paid the total amount in instalments between June 2024 and May 2025, using cash and online transfers, and even borrowed Rs14 lakh from a friend. Despite repeated requests, the job and visa were never provided, and the accused began avoiding him.

Police Launch Search Operation

Following his complaint, the police registered a formal case and declared Rohit and Akanksha absconding. Investigations are underway to determine if they duped others in similar overseas job scams.

