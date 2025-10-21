Weather Update: October Heat Returns As Mumbai Sizzles Amid Diwali As AQI Dips To 'Very Poor' Levels | Pinterest

Amidst the Diwali celebrations, Mumbaikars are witnessing from sweltering heat and humidity. The officials from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the onset of monsoon in the northeast India, resulting in the easterly winds is causing the temperature to rise in and around coastal areas including Mumbai.

Heatwave and Humidity Grip the City

Meanwhile, the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) is falling, with several areas recording AQI above 250, which falls in 'unhealthy and poor category'. On Monday, Bandra Kurla complex (BKC) recorded the poorest AQI of 336, which falls under 'Very Poor' category, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

"The southwest monsoon has withdrew and northwest monsoon set in. The change is weather pattern results in mercury rise, which we commonly called 'October heat' in Mumbai. From end of the month, the region will start getting relief from the heat," said IMD Mumbai scientist Sushma Nair.

On Monday, the Santacruz observatory recorded maximum and minimum temperatures of 35.9°C and 25.1°C, respectively, both above normal. While the Colaba observatory recorded the maximum and minimum temperatures of 35°C and 26.5°C, respectively, both above normal. The IMD has predicted mercury to be in the same range for the next 48 hours.

Dust, Firecrackers Worsen Pollution

The dry weather and commencement of construction activities post monsoon, has increased the dust pollution. The AQI of Mumbai has been plummeting since last week and busting of Dilwali firecrackers has added to the air pollution. As per CPCB's 'Sameer' App on Monday, October 20, the overall AQI of Mumbai was 188, which falls under 'Moderate' category. While on October 17, the AQI of Mumbai was 88.

Some of the other areas in Mumbai which recorded poorest AQI were: BKC (336), Navy Nagar, Colaba (279); Deonar (267), Mazgaon (255), Chakala, Andheri East (254); Borivali East (228), Vile Parle West (215), Worli (213), Bandra East (203) and others.