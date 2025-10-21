 Weather Update: October Heat Returns As Mumbai Sizzles Amid Diwali As AQI Dips To 'Very Poor' Levels
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiWeather Update: October Heat Returns As Mumbai Sizzles Amid Diwali As AQI Dips To 'Very Poor' Levels

Weather Update: October Heat Returns As Mumbai Sizzles Amid Diwali As AQI Dips To 'Very Poor' Levels

According to officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the onset of the northeast monsoon has brought in easterly winds, pushing up temperatures across coastal Maharashtra, including Mumbai.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 12:08 AM IST
article-image
Weather Update: October Heat Returns As Mumbai Sizzles Amid Diwali As AQI Dips To 'Very Poor' Levels | Pinterest

Amidst the Diwali celebrations, Mumbaikars are witnessing from sweltering heat and humidity. The officials from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the onset of monsoon in the northeast India, resulting in the easterly winds is causing the temperature to rise in and around coastal areas including Mumbai.

Heatwave and Humidity Grip the City

Meanwhile, the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) is falling, with several areas recording AQI above 250, which falls in 'unhealthy and poor category'. On Monday, Bandra Kurla complex (BKC) recorded the poorest AQI of 336, which falls under 'Very Poor' category, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

"The southwest monsoon has withdrew and northwest monsoon set in. The change is weather pattern results in mercury rise, which we commonly called 'October heat' in Mumbai. From end of the month, the region will start getting relief from the heat," said IMD Mumbai scientist Sushma Nair.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: 10 Transgender Individuals Attempt Suicide Over Alleged Harassment And Defamation
Mumbai News: 10 Transgender Individuals Attempt Suicide Over Alleged Harassment And Defamation
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Warns Against Fake Appointment Letters Circulating On Social Media
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Warns Against Fake Appointment Letters Circulating On Social Media
Mumbai Crime News: Case Registered Against Six Fishing Boat Operators For Illegally Entering ONGC’s Restricted Offshore Zone
Mumbai Crime News: Case Registered Against Six Fishing Boat Operators For Illegally Entering ONGC’s Restricted Offshore Zone
Mumbai Crime News: Police Bust Fake Packers And Movers Gang, Recover All Stolen Gold
Mumbai Crime News: Police Bust Fake Packers And Movers Gang, Recover All Stolen Gold

On Monday, the Santacruz observatory recorded maximum and minimum temperatures of 35.9°C and 25.1°C, respectively, both above normal. While the Colaba observatory recorded the maximum and minimum temperatures of 35°C and 26.5°C, respectively, both above normal. The IMD has predicted mercury to be in the same range for the next 48 hours.

Read Also
Mumbai News: BMC Extends Nahur West Bird Park Tender Deadline Amid Controversy Over Transparency And...
article-image

Dust, Firecrackers Worsen Pollution

The dry weather and commencement of construction activities post monsoon, has increased the dust pollution. The AQI of Mumbai has been plummeting since last week and busting of Dilwali firecrackers has added to the air pollution. As per CPCB's 'Sameer' App on Monday, October 20, the overall AQI of Mumbai was 188, which falls under 'Moderate' category. While on October 17, the AQI of Mumbai was 88.

Some of the other areas in Mumbai which recorded poorest AQI were: BKC (336), Navy Nagar, Colaba (279); Deonar (267), Mazgaon (255), Chakala, Andheri East (254); Borivali East (228), Vile Parle West (215), Worli (213), Bandra East (203) and others. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: 10 Transgender Individuals Attempt Suicide Over Alleged Harassment And Defamation

Mumbai News: 10 Transgender Individuals Attempt Suicide Over Alleged Harassment And Defamation

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Warns Against Fake Appointment Letters Circulating On Social Media

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Warns Against Fake Appointment Letters Circulating On Social Media

Mumbai Crime News: Case Registered Against Six Fishing Boat Operators For Illegally Entering...

Mumbai Crime News: Case Registered Against Six Fishing Boat Operators For Illegally Entering...

Mumbai Crime News: Police Bust Fake Packers And Movers Gang, Recover All Stolen Gold

Mumbai Crime News: Police Bust Fake Packers And Movers Gang, Recover All Stolen Gold

Palestine Envoy Meets CPI Leaders, Welcomes Efforts For Peace In Gaza During Mumbai Visit

Palestine Envoy Meets CPI Leaders, Welcomes Efforts For Peace In Gaza During Mumbai Visit