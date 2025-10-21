 Mumbai News: 10 Transgender Individuals Attempt Suicide Over Alleged Harassment And Defamation
The transgender community alleged that Krishna Adelkar attempted to wrongfully implicate “Kinnar Maa Sanstha”, leading to defamation and intense mental stress among the members. Adelkar reportedly physically, mentally, and financially exploited members of the organization over time.

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 01:56 AM IST
Vikhroli, October 19: In a disturbing incident, 10 to 12 members of the transgender community allegedly attempted suicide by consuming phenyl at the Vikhroli Parksite office of the social organization “Kinnar Maa Sanstha.” The group claimed they were driven to the extreme step due to alleged physical and mental harassment and defamation linking their organization to the Bangladeshi “Jyoti Guru Maa” case. The Parksite police have registered the incident and launched an investigation.

Background of the Controversy

The issue traces back to the arrest of Babu Aynal Khan, also known as Jyoti Or Guru Maa, a 44-year-old Bangladeshi transgender individual residing in Govandi. Khan was taken into custody by Shivaji Nagar police for allegedly entering India illegally and obtaining citizenship documents using a fake birth certificate.

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Warns Against Fake Appointment Letters Circulating On Social Media
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Warns Against Fake Appointment Letters Circulating On Social Media
Mumbai Crime News: Case Registered Against Six Fishing Boat Operators For Illegally Entering ONGC’s Restricted Offshore Zone
Mumbai Crime News: Case Registered Against Six Fishing Boat Operators For Illegally Entering ONGC’s Restricted Offshore Zone
Mumbai Crime News: Police Bust Fake Packers And Movers Gang, Recover All Stolen Gold
Mumbai Crime News: Police Bust Fake Packers And Movers Gang, Recover All Stolen Gold
INDIA Bloc Faces 'Turmoil' Within, Allies To Contest Against Each Other On Several Seats
INDIA Bloc Faces 'Turmoil' Within, Allies To Contest Against Each Other On Several Seats

Suicide Attempt and Hospitalization

Overwhelmed by the alleged injustice, approximately 10 to 12 transgender individuals consumed phenyl at their office near Amrut Nagar Circle, Vikhroli West Parksite. They were immediately rushed to Rajawadi Hospital for treatment.

Hospital sources confirmed that nine transgender members were admitted, including: Najo S K, Anita Pujari, Sonam Kapoor, Jyoti Pujari, Husna Sheikh, Neha Babar, Anita Wadekar, Asha Pujari, and Soni.

Police Action and Community Response

Parksite police officials confirmed that an incident report has been recorded, and the investigation is ongoing. The event has triggered anger and sorrow within the transgender community, which is now demanding strict action against those spreading rumors and defaming the organization.

