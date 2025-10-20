Mumbai News: BMC Extends Nahur West Bird Park Tender Deadline Amid Controversy Over Transparency And Cost

BMC extends Nahur West bird park tender deadline amid controversy over transparency and costs | File Photo

Mumbai: The BMC has extended the bid submission deadline to October 31 for the development of an exotic bird park at Nahur West. Officials stated that the extension was due to the low number of bids received for the project.

The proposal has been mired in controversy, with BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha raising serious concerns over the repeated extensions granted in the tender process for the project.

Project Background

The bird park proposal was initiated last year, with two submissions sent to the Central Zoo Authority for bird acquisition and layout approval. However, the project has faced controversy over cost escalations, but the BMC has denied any wrongdoing.

Despite the concerns, the civic body went ahead and invited tenders for the bird park. The original tender for the project was issued on August 29, with a submission deadline of September 19. While nine bidders attended the pre-bid meeting held on September 10, the deadline has since been extended thrice, first to October 3 and again to October 17, and now till October 31.

Concerns Raised by BJP MLA

A civic official said the deadline extension was decided after consulting higher authorities, expecting more firms to participate. However, Kotecha, in his recent letter to Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, accused the move of favoring tainted firms and highlighted a troubling nexus between BMC officials and private players. He called the tender process “compromised” and urged shifting it to another department for transparency.

Project Details

Of the approximately 17,139.64 square meter plot, about 10,859 square meters is proposed to be used for constructing a bird park. The selected contractor will be responsible not only for building the park but also for maintaining it for two years. The park will showcase species such as sun conures, golden conures, eclectus parrots, African grey parrots, ostriches, toco toucans, and black swans.

“Enclosures will be made of stainless steel tensile wire mesh to replicate natural habitats and ensure safety. Dedicated holding areas with artificial water bodies and habitat replicas will be created for pelicans, ducks, cranes, and ostriches,” an official said.

Facilities Planned

The facility will also include a seating area, amphitheatre, knowledge centre, walkways, and a restaurant. The knowledge centre will feature artificial rockwork and cultural-themed displays.

Within the park, an artificial waterfall will be constructed, along with a hospital and a dedicated quarantine facility for bird care. The project also plans for an underground parking space accommodating 60 cars.

